Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (Frankfurt: FR4N) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of the 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2021 (the "Meeting") and announces that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 17, 2021 (the "Circular") were approved by the shareholders of the Company. A total of 84,214,729 shares were voted representing approximately 25.21% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

The following nine nominees were elected as directors of Freegold. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee # of Votes

For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Ron Ewing 84,131,992 99.90 82,737 0.10 Kristina Walcott 79,807,397 94.77 4,407,332 5.23 Alvin Jackson 82,898,496 98.44 1,316,233 1.56 David Knight 83,211,809 98.81 1,002,920 1.19 Gary Moore 67,395,985 80.03 16,818,744 19.97 Garnet Dawson 69,226,159 82.20 14,988,570 17.80 Gregory Hanks 82,748,547 98.26 1,466,182 1.74 Glen Dickson 65,578,353 77.87 18,636,376 22.13 Reagan Glazier 83,663,138 99.35 551,591 0.65

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Finally, the resolution approving all unallocated stock options, rights or entitlements under the Company's stock option plan as set out in the Circular was approved by the Company's shareholders.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Circular, which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project, near Fairbanks, as well as the Shorty Creek Copper –Gold Project near Livengood.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2020 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

