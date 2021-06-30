SMI 12’042 0.3%  SPI 15’450 0.2%  Dow 34’292 0.0%  DAX 15’691 0.9%  Euro 1.0959 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’108 0.4%  Gold 1’761 -1.0%  Bitcoin 33’423 5.6%  Dollar 0.9209 0.0%  Öl 75.1 0.7% 
Freegold Ventures
30.06.2021 01:45:00

Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

Freegold Ventures
0.62 CAD 5.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (Frankfurt: FR4N) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of the 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2021 (the "Meeting") and announces that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 17, 2021 (the "Circular") were approved by the shareholders of the Company. A total of 84,214,729 shares were voted representing approximately 25.21% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

The following nine nominees were elected as directors of Freegold. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

# of Votes
For

% of Votes
For

# of Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Ron Ewing

84,131,992

99.90

82,737

0.10

Kristina Walcott

79,807,397

94.77

4,407,332

5.23

Alvin Jackson

82,898,496

98.44

1,316,233

1.56

David Knight

83,211,809

98.81

1,002,920

1.19

Gary Moore

67,395,985

80.03

16,818,744

19.97

Garnet Dawson

69,226,159

82.20

14,988,570

17.80

Gregory Hanks

82,748,547

98.26

1,466,182

1.74

Glen Dickson

65,578,353

77.87

18,636,376

22.13

Reagan Glazier

83,663,138

99.35

551,591

0.65

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Finally, the resolution approving all unallocated stock options, rights or entitlements under the Company's stock option plan as set out in the Circular was approved by the Company's shareholders.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Circular, which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Freegold Ventures Limited
Freegold is a TSX listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project, near Fairbanks, as well as the Shorty Creek Copper –Gold Project near Livengood.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2020 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

