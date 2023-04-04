SMI 11'073 -0.2%  SPI 14'491 -0.2%  Dow 33'353 -0.7%  DAX 15'603 0.1%  Euro 0.9925 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'315 0.1%  Gold 2'022 1.9%  Bitcoin 25'545 0.8%  Dollar 0.9060 -0.8%  Öl 84.8 0.1% 
04.04.2023 20:03:00

Results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of ONE swiss bank SA

ONE swiss bank
2.08 CHF 3.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

4 April 2023

Results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of ONE swiss bank SA

The shareholders of ONE swiss bank SA approved all of the Board of Directors’ proposals at today's Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elected Frédéric Binder as Chair and Hélène Weidmann as new member of the Board of Directors.

The AGM was held in Geneva in person and by video conference. 68.38% of shares with voting rights (10,346,246 votes) were represented.

The following decisions were taken:
 
1. The annual report and financial statements as of 31 December 2022 were approved.
2. The coverage of the balance sheet loss with the statutory retained earnings reserve was approved.
3. The payment of a dividend of CHF 0.15 per share was approved. The payment will be made on 12 April 2023.
4. Full discharge has been granted to the directors of ONE swiss bank SA for their management during the 2022 financial year.
5.1. Frédéric Binder, Alessandro Bizzozero, Jean-Claude Favre and Roland Müller-Ineichen were individually re-elected as directors for a term until the end of the next AGM. Hélène Weidmann was elected as new director for a one-year term of office.
5.2. Frédéric Binder was elected as Chair of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office.
5.3. Frédéric Binder and Hélène Weidmann were elected as members of the Compensation Committee for a one-year term of office.
6. BFGB SA was re-elected as independent proxy for a one-year term of office.
7. PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as auditors for a one-year term of office.
8.1. In a consultative vote, the 2022 compensation report was approved.
8.2. The remuneration of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next AGM was approved.
8.3. The new remuneration and the variable remuneration for the members of the Executive Committee for the period until the end of the next AGM were approved.
9. The amendments to the Articles of Association were approved.

Agenda YESin %NOin %Abstentionin %
1.Approval of the annual results as at 31 December 2022 and the annual report 20229,282,60289.72%00.00%1,063,64410.28%
2.Proposal to allocate the result to the balance sheet as at 31 December 20229,282,60289.72%00.00%1,063,64410.28%
3.Payment of a dividend9,276,99789.67%5,6050.05%1,063,64410.28%
4.Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors9,282,60289.72%00.00%1,063,64410.28%
5.Elections to the Board of Directors and the Compensation Committee      
5.1.Members of the Board of Directors      
5.1.1.Alessandro Bizzozero (re-election)9,282,60289.72%00.00%1,063,64410.28%
5.1.2.Frédéric Binder (re-election)9,253,90789.44%28,6950.28%1,063,64410.28%
5.1.3.Jean-Claude Favre (re-election)9,282,60289.72%00.00%1,063,64410.28%
5.1.4.Roland Müller-Ineichen (re-election)9,282,60289.72%00.00%1,063,64410.28%
5.1.5.Hélène Weidmann (election as new director)9,282,60289.72%00.00%1,063,64410.28%
5.2.Chair of the Board of Directors (election of Frédéric Binder)9,253,90789.44%28,6950.28%1,063,64410.28%
5.3.Elections to the Compensation Committee      
5.3.1.Frédéric Binder9,253,90789.44%28,6950.28%1,063,64410.28%
5.3.2.Hélène Weidmann9,282,60289.72%00.00%1,063,64410.28%
6.Election of the independent representative9,282,60289.72%00.00%1,063,64410.28%
7.Election of the auditors9,282,60289.72%00.00%1,063,64410.28%
8.Remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee      
8.1.Consultative vote on the 2022 Compensation Report9,253,90789.44%28,6950.28%1,063,64410.28%
8.2.Board of Directors9,253,90789.44%28,6950.28%1,063,64410.28%
8.3.Executive Committee      
8.3.1.Fixed remuneration9,253,90789.44%28,6950.28%1,063,64410.28%
8.3.2.Variable incentive compensation 9,253,90789.44%28,6950.28%1,063,64410.28%
9.Amendment to the Articles of Association9,248,07989.39%34,5230.33%1,063,64410.28%

For further information, please contact:

Julien Delécraz
Investor Relations
investorrelations@oneswiss.com
+41 58 300 78 13

ONE swiss bank SA (SIX Swiss Exchange: ONE)
ONE swiss bank is a Swiss private bank listed on SIX Swiss Exchange with offices in Geneva, Lugano, Zurich and a subsidiary in Dubai. It offers wealth and asset management services to private and institutional clients as well as financial intermediaries.
oneswissbank.com

Attachment


