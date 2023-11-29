Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'770 -0.5%  SPI 14'106 -0.6%  Dow 35'417 0.2%  DAX 15'993 0.2%  Euro 0.9640 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'348 -0.2%  Gold 2'044 0.1%  Bitcoin 33'471 0.9%  Dollar 0.8771 -0.1%  Öl 81.8 0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Julius Bär10248496Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Bayer10367293Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405
Top News
Addex-Aktie: Addex schreibt weiterhin rote Zahlen
Richemont-Aktie: Richemont kommentiert Bericht über mögliches Going Private von Farfetch
"The Big Short"-Investor macht Tabula rasa: So hat Michael Burry im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit August - zum Franken stabil
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie: Kühne+Nagel kauft den kanadischen Zollagenten Farrow
Suche...
Mit Hebel traden 0% Kommission

Draper Esprit Aktie [Valor: 30782172 / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.11.2023 08:00:06

Results of PrimaryBid Offer

finanzen.net zero Draper Esprit-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Draper Esprit
2.57 GBP -3.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Results of PrimaryBid Offer

29-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 (WHICH FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("UK MAR").

 

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

 

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN.

 

29 November 2023

Molten Ventures plc

(“Molten” or the “Company”)

 

Results of PrimaryBid Offer

Molten Ventures plc (LON: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW) announced on 27 November 2023 the launch of a fundraise comprising a placing (the "Placing") and subscription (the "Subscription") in conjunction with an offer via PrimaryBid (the "PrimaryBid Offer") (together the "Fundraise") alongside an Offer for Subscription (together with the Fundraise, the "Issue").

 

The Company is pleased to announce that the PrimaryBid Offer successfully completed and closed at 3.00 p.m. yesterday. A total of 888,888 New Ordinary Shares have been subscribed for at a price of 270 pence per New Ordinary Share (the "Issue Price") pursuant to the PrimaryBid Offer.

 

Following the successful closing of the PrimaryBid Offer, the Company has raised gross proceeds of £57.4 million via the Fundraise.

 

A total of 21,259,258 New Ordinary Shares have been subscribed for at the Issue Price pursuant to the Fundraise, representing approximately 13.9 per cent. of the Company's existing issued share capital.

 

The latest time for applications under the Offer for Subscription is 11.00 a.m. on 12 December 2023.

 

The Issue is conditional, inter alia, on shareholders approving the issue of the New Ordinary Shares at a discount to the last reported NAV per Ordinary Share (the "Resolution") at the General Meeting to be convened at 10.00 a.m. on 14 December 2023 (the "General Meeting"). Further details on the Resolution and the General Meeting can be found in a Circular which is available to view on the Company's website at https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc/documents.

 

Applications will be made to (i) the FCA for admission of the New Ordinary Shares to be issued under the Issue to the premium listing segment of the Official List; (ii) the London Stock Exchange for the admission of the New Ordinary Shares to be issued under the Issue to trading on the Main Market; (iii) Euronext Dublin for admission of the New Ordinary Shares to be issued under the Issue to a secondary listing on the Euronext Dublin Daily Official List; and (iv) Euronext Dublin for the New Ordinary Shares to be issued under the Issue to be admitted to trading on the Euronext Dublin Market (together, "Admission"). The New Ordinary Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid following Admission.

 

Subject to approval by shareholders of the Resolution at the General Meeting, it is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 15 December 2023.

 

Capitalised terms used in this announcement which have not been defined have the meanings given to them in the announcement made by the Company on 27 November 2023 announcing the proposed Placing, Subscription, PrimaryBid Offer and Offer for Subscription, unless the context provides otherwise.

 

Enquiries:

  

Molten Ventures plc

Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

PrimaryBid Limited

Fahim Chowdhury/James Deal

 

enquiries@primarybid.com

Powerscourt, PR advisor

Elly Williamson

Ollie Simmonds

 

 

+44 (0)7970 246 725 /

+44 (0)7817 657 528

 

Important Information

 

This Announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This Announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

This Announcement and the information contained herein, is restricted and is not for publication, release or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into Australia, Canada, the Republic of South Africa, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such publication, release or distribution would be unlawful.  Further, this Announcement is for information purposes only and is not an offer of securities in any jurisdiction.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 287847
EQS News ID: 1783871

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1783871&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Draper Esprit PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors inkl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

28.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ArcelorMittal
28.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
28.11.23 Leichter Rücksetzer zum Wochenauftakt
28.11.23 Marktüberblick: BASF nach Abstufung unter Druck
28.11.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch
28.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Leichter in die neue Woche
27.11.23 Georg Fischer greift zu
24.11.23 Börse Aktuell – 16.000-Punkte trotz Haushaltskrise?
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'200.00 19.15
Short 11'423.72 13.80 61SSMU
Short 11'834.91 8.89 NMSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'769.79 28.11.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'320.66 19.57 SSOMMU
Long 10'079.56 13.62 S2BMIU
Long 9'659.26 8.89 SSPM7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Novartis erhöht am Investorentag mittelfristiges Umsatzziel
ams-OSRAM-Aktie unter Druck: ams-OSRAM-CEO will finanzielle Basis für langfristigen Erfolg legen
Julius Bär-Aktie unter Druck: Julius Bär sollen SIGNA-Probleme bereits seit Monaten bekannt sein
Morgan Stanley-Experte glaubt an gute Aussichten für den Bitcoin
CoinShares: Darum könnte der Bitcoin bis auf 141.000 US-Dollar klettern
Bayer-Aktie erneut deutlich tiefer: Bayer verkauft Hurdle-Test zur Messung des biologischen Alters - EU-Kommission erneuert Glyphosat-Zulassung
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger wird am Dienstagvormittag ausgebremst
KBW-Analysten senken Daumen für Dividenden-Lieblinge UBS und Swiss Re
"Santa-Rally" könnte am heimischen Leitindex SMI vorübergehen
Eli Lilly-und Novo Nordisk-Aktien im Fokus - Jim Cramer ist optimistisch für "revolutionäre" Abnehm-Medikamente

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit