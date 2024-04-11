|
11.04.2024 14:16:27
Results of Audited Activities for the Year 2023 of Panevezio Statybos Trestas AB and Panevezio Statybos Trestas AB Group
In 2023, the consolidated revenue of the Group of Panevezio statybos trestas AB amounted to 119.828 mln. Euros, whereas in 2022 the consolidated revenue was 115.84 mln. Euros. Over the reporting period, the net profit of the Group amounted to 3.322 mln. Euros and in 2022 the Group had the net profit in the amount of 0.525 mln. Euros.
Over the year of 2023, the turnover of Panevezio statybos trestas AB amounted to 80.751 mln. Euros, and in 2022 the turnover of Panevezio statybos trestas AB was 79.222 mln. Euros. In 2023, Panevezio statybos trestas AB has suffered the net loss in the amount of 2.279 mln. Euros, the net loss in 2022 was 1.720 mln. Euros.
More information:
Managing Director
Tomas Stukas
Tel.: +370 618 21360
