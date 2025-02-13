easyJet plc (EZJ)

Results of Annual General Meeting



13-Feb-2025 / 12:30 GMT/BST



13 February 2025 easyJet plc (the “Company”) Results of Annual General Meeting The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held earlier today. All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 20 were each passed as an Ordinary Resolution (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 21 to 23 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed). The polling results for each resolution are set out below: Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes % of ISC Voted1 Votes Withheld2 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2024 372,921,440 99.86 537,791 0.14 373,459,231 49.27% 843,823 2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy 339,923,730 90.87 34,153,858 9.13 374,077,588 49.35% 225,624 3. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report 342,678,469 91.61 31,394,995 8.39 374,073,464 49.35% 228,049 4. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 30 September 2024 374,083,223 99.97 107,784 0.03 374,191,007 49.36% 115,537 5. To re-elect Sir Stephen Hester as a Director 354,477,592 95.18 17,966,392 4.82 372,443,984 49.13% 1,858,947 6. To re-elect Kenton Jarvis as a Director 371,632,421 99.78 815,989 0.22 372,448,410 49.14% 1,851,004 7. To re-elect Sue Clark as a Director 367,548,366 98.26 6,490,751 1.74 374,039,117 49.34% 262,927 8. To re-elect Catherine Bradley CBE as a Director 369,980,150 98.91 4,062,518 1.09 374,042,668 49.35% 254,322 9. To re-elect Ryanne van der Eijk as a Director 373,703,074 99.91 333,061 0.09 374,036,135 49.34% 265,208 10. To re-elect Harald Eisenächer as a Director 370,109,012 98.95 3,915,940 1.05 374,024,952 49.34% 273,904 11. To re-elect David Robbie as a Director 366,693,818 98.04 7,335,393 1.96 374,029,211 49.34% 271,880 12. To re-elect Dr. Detlef Trefzger as a Director 370,243,314 98.99 3,784,488 1.01 374,027,802 49.34% 267,283 13. To elect Jan De Raeymaeker as a Director 372,814,557 99.68 1,200,736 0.32 374,015,293 49.34% 285,798 14. To elect Julie Chakraverty as a Director 373,287,252 99.91 334,731 0.09 373,621,983 49.29% 678,087 15. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company 363,089,161 97.07 10,952,879 2.93 374,042,040 49.35% 249,242 16. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditors’ remuneration 373,735,895 99.90 370,039 0.10 374,105,934 49.35% 182,650 17. To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations 369,411,966 98.79 4,507,926 1.21 373,919,892 49.33% 372,091 18. To authorise the Directors to allot shares 356,923,909 95.41 17,169,557 4.59 374,093,466 49.35% 199,685 19. To approve the extension to the easyJet UK Sharesave Plan and the easyJet International Sharesave Plan 373,822,381 99.92 288,841 0.08 374,111,222 49.35% 185,323 20. To approve the extension to the easyJet Share Incentive Plan and the International Share Incentive Plan 373,649,169 99.88 465,398 0.12 374,114,567 49.35% 181,978 21. To disapply pre-emption rights (Special Resolution) 348,414,014 93.17 25,537,912 6.83 373,951,926 49.33% 326,494 22. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares (Special Resolution) 363,460,061 97.15 10,657,706 2.85 374,117,767 49.36% 178,778 23. To authorise the Company to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days’ notice (Special Resolution) 370,254,149 98.97 3,859,706 1.03 374,113,855 49.35% 180,183 Notes: Based on total issued share capital of 758,010,025 ordinary shares (as at 11 February 2025). A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast “For” or “Against” a resolution. The total voting rights of the Company on 11 February 2025 were 758,010,025. As set out in the Notice of AGM, the Board is ensuring the Company complies with European ownership and control requirements by exercising its powers to suspend voting rights of certain UK and non-EU nationals. At the time of the AGM, the level of ownership by EU persons was 36.95% and accordingly, easyJet has suspended voting rights in respect of certain shares ("Affected Shares") held by non-EU shareholders and the polling results noted above reflect these actions. Such Affected Shares continued to count in the calculation of issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company. Board & Committee changes Moni Mannings OBE did not put herself forward for re-election at the AGM and stood down from the Board at the conclusion of the meeting. The previously announced changes to the membership of the Committees also came into effect at the conclusion of the meeting with membership now as follows: Audit Committee : David Robbie (Chair), Sue Clark, Catherine Bradley, Dr Detlef Trefzger.

Remuneration Committee : Sue Clark (Chair), Ryanne van der Eijk, Harald Eisen ächer, David Robbie.

Nominations Committee : Sir Stephen Hester (Chair), Sue Clark, Catherine Bradley, David Robbie, Dr Detlef Trefzger.

Safety & Operational Readiness Committee : Dr Detlef Trefzger (Chair), Sue Clark, Julie Chakraverty, Ryanne van der Eijk, Harald Eisen ächer

Finance Committee : Catherine Bradley (Chair), Julie Chakraverty , Harald Eisen ächer, David Robbie. National Storage Mechanism In accordance with UKLR 6.4.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business have been submitted to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. In case of queries please contact: Institutional investors and analysts Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373 Media Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

