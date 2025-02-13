|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
Results of Annual General Meeting
13-Feb-2025 / 12:30 GMT/BST
13 February 2025
easyJet plc
(the “Company”)
Results of Annual General Meeting
The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held earlier today.
All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 20 were each passed as an Ordinary Resolution (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 21 to 23 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed).
The polling results for each resolution are set out below:
|
Resolution
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Against
|
%
|
Total Votes
|
% of ISC
Voted1
|
Votes Withheld2
|
1.
|
To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2024
|
372,921,440
|
99.86
|
537,791
|
0.14
|
373,459,231
|
49.27%
|
843,823
|
2.
|
To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy
|
339,923,730
|
90.87
|
34,153,858
|
9.13
|
374,077,588
|
49.35%
|
225,624
|
3.
|
To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report
|
342,678,469
|
91.61
|
31,394,995
|
8.39
|
374,073,464
|
49.35%
|
228,049
|
4.
|
To declare a final dividend for the year ended 30 September 2024
|
374,083,223
|
99.97
|
107,784
|
0.03
|
374,191,007
|
49.36%
|
115,537
|
5.
|
To re-elect Sir Stephen Hester as a Director
|
354,477,592
|
95.18
|
17,966,392
|
4.82
|
372,443,984
|
49.13%
|
1,858,947
|
6.
|
To re-elect Kenton Jarvis as a Director
|
371,632,421
|
99.78
|
815,989
|
0.22
|
372,448,410
|
49.14%
|
1,851,004
|
7.
|
To re-elect Sue Clark as a Director
|
367,548,366
|
98.26
|
6,490,751
|
1.74
|
374,039,117
|
49.34%
|
262,927
|
8.
|
To re-elect Catherine Bradley CBE as a Director
|
369,980,150
|
98.91
|
4,062,518
|
1.09
|
374,042,668
|
49.35%
|
254,322
|
9.
|
To re-elect Ryanne van der Eijk as a Director
|
373,703,074
|
99.91
|
333,061
|
0.09
|
374,036,135
|
49.34%
|
265,208
|
10.
|
To re-elect Harald Eisenächer as a Director
|
370,109,012
|
98.95
|
3,915,940
|
1.05
|
374,024,952
|
49.34%
|
273,904
|
11.
|
To re-elect David Robbie as a Director
|
366,693,818
|
98.04
|
7,335,393
|
1.96
|
374,029,211
|
49.34%
|
271,880
|
12.
|
To re-elect Dr. Detlef Trefzger as a Director
|
370,243,314
|
98.99
|
3,784,488
|
1.01
|
374,027,802
|
49.34%
|
267,283
|
13.
|
To elect Jan De Raeymaeker as a Director
|
372,814,557
|
99.68
|
1,200,736
|
0.32
|
374,015,293
|
49.34%
|
285,798
|
14.
|
To elect Julie Chakraverty as a Director
|
373,287,252
|
99.91
|
334,731
|
0.09
|
373,621,983
|
49.29%
|
678,087
|
15.
|
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company
|
363,089,161
|
97.07
|
10,952,879
|
2.93
|
374,042,040
|
49.35%
|
249,242
|
16.
|
To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditors’ remuneration
|
373,735,895
|
99.90
|
370,039
|
0.10
|
374,105,934
|
49.35%
|
182,650
|
17.
|
To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations
|
369,411,966
|
98.79
|
4,507,926
|
1.21
|
373,919,892
|
49.33%
|
372,091
|
18.
|
To authorise the Directors to allot shares
|
356,923,909
|
95.41
|
17,169,557
|
4.59
|
374,093,466
|
49.35%
|
199,685
|
19.
|
To approve the extension to the easyJet UK Sharesave Plan and the easyJet International Sharesave Plan
|
373,822,381
|
99.92
|
288,841
|
0.08
|
374,111,222
|
49.35%
|
185,323
|
20.
|
To approve the extension to the easyJet Share Incentive Plan and the International Share Incentive Plan
|
373,649,169
|
99.88
|
465,398
|
0.12
|
374,114,567
|
49.35%
|
181,978
|
21.
|
To disapply pre-emption rights (Special Resolution)
|
348,414,014
|
93.17
|
25,537,912
|
6.83
|
373,951,926
|
49.33%
|
326,494
|
22.
|
To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares (Special Resolution)
|
363,460,061
|
97.15
|
10,657,706
|
2.85
|
374,117,767
|
49.36%
|
178,778
|
23.
|
To authorise the Company to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days’ notice (Special Resolution)
|
370,254,149
|
98.97
|
3,859,706
|
1.03
|
374,113,855
|
49.35%
|
180,183
Notes:
- Based on total issued share capital of 758,010,025 ordinary shares (as at 11 February 2025).
- A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast “For” or “Against” a resolution.
- The total voting rights of the Company on 11 February 2025 were 758,010,025.
- As set out in the Notice of AGM, the Board is ensuring the Company complies with European ownership and control requirements by exercising its powers to suspend voting rights of certain UK and non-EU nationals. At the time of the AGM, the level of ownership by EU persons was 36.95% and accordingly, easyJet has suspended voting rights in respect of certain shares ("Affected Shares") held by non-EU shareholders and the polling results noted above reflect these actions. Such Affected Shares continued to count in the calculation of issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company.
Board & Committee changes
Moni Mannings OBE did not put herself forward for re-election at the AGM and stood down from the Board at the conclusion of the meeting. The previously announced changes to the membership of the Committees also came into effect at the conclusion of the meeting with membership now as follows:
- Audit Committee: David Robbie (Chair), Sue Clark, Catherine Bradley, Dr Detlef Trefzger.
- Remuneration Committee: Sue Clark (Chair), Ryanne van der Eijk, Harald Eisenächer, David Robbie.
- Nominations Committee: Sir Stephen Hester (Chair), Sue Clark, Catherine Bradley, David Robbie, Dr Detlef Trefzger.
- Safety & Operational Readiness Committee: Dr Detlef Trefzger (Chair), Sue Clark, Julie Chakraverty, Ryanne van der Eijk, Harald Eisenächer
- Finance Committee: Catherine Bradley (Chair), Julie Chakraverty, Harald Eisenächer, David Robbie.
National Storage Mechanism
In accordance with UKLR 6.4.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business have been submitted to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
In case of queries please contact:
Institutional investors and analysts
|
Adrian Talbot
|
Investor Relations
|
+44 (0)7971 592 373
Media
|
Anna Knowles
|
Corporate Communications
|
+44 (0)7985 873 313
|
Harry Cameron
|
Teneo
|
+44 (0)20 7353 4200
|
Olivia Peters
|
Teneo
|
+44 (0)20 7353 4200
LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
