13.02.2025 13:30:07

Results of Annual General Meeting

easyJet
5.74 CHF -4.27%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Results of Annual General Meeting

13-Feb-2025 / 12:30 GMT/BST

13 February 2025

easyJet plc

(the “Company”)

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held earlier today. 

 

All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 20 were each passed as an Ordinary Resolution (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 21 to 23 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed).

 

The polling results for each resolution are set out below:

 

Resolution

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes

% of ISC

Voted1

Votes Withheld2

1.

To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2024

372,921,440

99.86

537,791

0.14

373,459,231

49.27%

843,823

2.

To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy

339,923,730

90.87

34,153,858

9.13

374,077,588

49.35%

225,624

3.

To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report

342,678,469

91.61

31,394,995

8.39

374,073,464

49.35%

228,049

4.

To declare a final dividend for the year ended 30 September 2024

374,083,223

99.97

107,784

0.03

374,191,007

49.36%

115,537

5.

To re-elect Sir Stephen Hester as a Director

354,477,592

95.18

17,966,392

4.82

372,443,984

49.13%

1,858,947

6.

To re-elect Kenton Jarvis as a Director

371,632,421

99.78

815,989

0.22

372,448,410

49.14%

1,851,004

7.

To re-elect Sue Clark as a Director

367,548,366

98.26

6,490,751

1.74

374,039,117

49.34%

262,927

8.

To re-elect Catherine Bradley CBE as a Director

369,980,150

98.91

4,062,518

1.09

374,042,668

49.35%

254,322

9.

To re-elect Ryanne van der Eijk as a Director

373,703,074

99.91

333,061

0.09

374,036,135

49.34%

265,208

10.

To re-elect Harald Eisenächer as a Director

370,109,012

98.95

3,915,940

1.05

374,024,952

49.34%

273,904

11.

To re-elect David Robbie as a Director

366,693,818

98.04

7,335,393

1.96

374,029,211

49.34%

271,880

12.

To re-elect Dr. Detlef Trefzger as a Director

370,243,314

98.99

3,784,488

1.01

374,027,802

49.34%

267,283

13.

To elect Jan De Raeymaeker as a Director

372,814,557

99.68

1,200,736

0.32

374,015,293

49.34%

285,798

14.

To elect Julie Chakraverty as a Director

373,287,252

99.91

334,731

0.09

373,621,983

49.29%

678,087

15.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company

363,089,161

97.07

10,952,879

2.93

374,042,040

49.35%

249,242

16.

To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditors’ remuneration

373,735,895

99.90

370,039

0.10

374,105,934

49.35%

182,650

17.

To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations

369,411,966

98.79

4,507,926

1.21

373,919,892

49.33%

372,091

18.

To authorise the Directors to allot shares

356,923,909

95.41

17,169,557

4.59

374,093,466

49.35%

199,685

19.

To approve the extension to the easyJet UK Sharesave Plan and the easyJet International Sharesave Plan

373,822,381

99.92

288,841

0.08

374,111,222

49.35%

185,323

20.

To approve the extension to the easyJet Share Incentive Plan and the International Share Incentive Plan

373,649,169

99.88

465,398

0.12

374,114,567

49.35%

181,978

21.

To disapply pre-emption rights (Special Resolution)

348,414,014

93.17

25,537,912

6.83

373,951,926

49.33%

326,494

22.

To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares (Special Resolution)

363,460,061

97.15

10,657,706

2.85

374,117,767

49.36%

178,778

23.

To authorise the Company to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days’ notice (Special Resolution)

370,254,149

98.97

3,859,706

1.03

374,113,855

49.35%

180,183

Notes:

  1. Based on total issued share capital of 758,010,025 ordinary shares (as at 11 February 2025).
  2. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast “For” or “Against” a resolution.
  3. The total voting rights of the Company on 11 February 2025 were 758,010,025.
  4. As set out in the Notice of AGM, the Board is ensuring the Company complies with European ownership and control requirements by exercising its powers to suspend voting rights of certain UK and non-EU nationals. At the time of the AGM, the level of ownership by EU persons was 36.95% and accordingly, easyJet has suspended voting rights in respect of certain shares ("Affected Shares") held by non-EU shareholders and the polling results noted above reflect these actions. Such Affected Shares continued to count in the calculation of issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company.

 

Board & Committee changes

Moni Mannings OBE did not put herself forward for re-election at the AGM and stood down from the Board at the conclusion of the meeting. The previously announced changes to the membership of the Committees also came into effect at the conclusion of the meeting with membership now as follows:

  • Audit Committee: David Robbie (Chair), Sue Clark, Catherine Bradley, Dr Detlef Trefzger.
  • Remuneration Committee: Sue Clark (Chair), Ryanne van der Eijk, Harald Eisenächer, David Robbie.
  • Nominations Committee: Sir Stephen Hester (Chair), Sue Clark, Catherine Bradley, David Robbie, Dr Detlef Trefzger.
  • Safety & Operational Readiness Committee: Dr Detlef Trefzger (Chair), Sue Clark, Julie Chakraverty, Ryanne van der Eijk, Harald Eisenächer
  • Finance Committee: Catherine Bradley (Chair), Julie Chakraverty, Harald Eisenächer, David Robbie.

 

 

National Storage Mechanism

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business have been submitted to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

 

In case of queries please contact:

  Institutional investors and analysts

Adrian Talbot

Investor Relations

+44 (0)7971 592 373

 

  Media

Anna Knowles

Corporate Communications

+44 (0)7985 873 313

Harry Cameron

Teneo

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

Olivia Peters

Teneo

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

 

 

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 376041
EQS News ID: 2085995

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

