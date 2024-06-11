Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Octopus Titan VCT 2 Aktie
11.06.2024 19:00:00

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Titan VCT 2
0.58 GBP 3.57%
Octopus Titan VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 11 June 2024.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castThird party discretionVotes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
114,130,41691.721,195,6157.7619,28579,5710.5251,347
212,327,05683.141,180,6347.9719,2851,318,3038.89630,956
313,195,19087.391,142,0677.5619,285762,2985.05357,394
413,265,93087.321,150,8167.5819,285775,2335.10264,970
513,275,21487.591,132,9737.4819,285747,4774.93301,285
613,169,83187.581,200,9507.9919,285666,5094.43419,659
713,702,02189.771,146,0267.5019,285416,2762.73192,626
813,715,76589.431,159,0647.5519,285462,7923.02119,328
913,807,13690.771,159,0647.6219,285245,4001.61245,349
1013,457,04788.501,166,9967.6819,285581,0633.82251,843
1113,269,71087.271,202,8547.9119,285732,5424.82251,843
1214,148,99091.601,166,9967.5519,285130,8220.8510,141
1313,525,02490.581,226,4708.2119,285180,3331.21525,122

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 1,690,503,960, 0.91% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


