Results From 20 Highly Anticipated Vascular Interventional Clinical Trials to Be Presented for the First Time at VIVA19
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading researchers and physicians will present results from 20 clinical trials that focus on vascular interventional technology and treatment solutions on Tuesday, November 5, and Wednesday, November 6, at the VIVA conference at Wynn Las Vegas. VIVA (Vascular InterVentional Advances) is an annual vascular education symposium that brings together a global, multispecialty faculty to present a variety of talks and live case presentations from clinical centers around the world. Attendees include an international audience of interventional cardiologists, interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and endovascular medicine specialists.
The trial results and data will be presented for the first time during the meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday and highlighted in scheduled press conferences on Monday and Tuesday. Media outlets are invited to attend the press conferences and presentations in person. The presentations will also be available to all VIVA attendees and invited press via Virtual VIVA, a live-streaming link. Any members of the press planning to attend or press who would like access to the livestreaming link should contact press@vivaphysicians.org. To view the detailed schedule and register to attend, visit www.vivaphysicians.org.
Clinical trial results to be released (in order of presentation):
Tuesday, November 5
No Increased Mortality for the Zilver® PTX® Drug-Eluting Stent Compared to Uncoated Devices
Michael Dake, MD
A Novel Sustained Limus Release Eluting Balloon: 2-Year Data From the SELUTION SFA Trial
Thomas Zeller, MD, PhD
RANGER II SFA: Randomized Trial of RANGER DCB vs PTA in the SFA
Ravish Sachar, MD
4-Year Outcomes From the IN.PACT Global Study
Thomas Zeller, MD, PhD
DCB vs POBA After B-laser Atherectomy
John Rundback, MD
Full Cohort 24-Month Safety and Efficacy Results of the VMI-CFA Trial
Koen Deloose, MD
Nexus Arch Branch Stent-Graft System – Mid-Term Results
Mario Lachat, MD
Revolution™ Rotational Atherectomy System IDE Experience
Jeffrey Carr, MD
1-year Results From the MIMICS-3D Registry: Investigating the BioMimics 3D® Stent
Michael Lichtenberg, MD
Treatment of BTK Disease With a Novel Device: Update on the DEEPER OUS Trial
Thomas Zeller, MD, PhD
Wednesday, November 6
6-Months Results of TOBA II BTK
George Adams, MD
5-Year ABSORB BTK Trial Results
Ramon Varcoe, MBBS, MS, PhD
Results of the PROMISE I Trial
Daniel Clair, MD
Initial 12-Month Outcomes From the TANGO Trial (Adventitial Temsirolimus in BTK Lesions)
Ehrin Armstrong, MD
The Ulysse Registry
Costantino Del Giudice, MD, PhD
IN.PACT AV Access 6-month Lesion Outcomes
Robert Lookstein, MD, MHCDL
Lateral Subdermic Plexus Insufficiency: A Paradigm Shift With Restless Leg Syndrome
Swar Shah, MD
Early Outcomes From the ClotTriever (CLOUT) Registry
David Dexter, MD
Indigo Aspiration System for Acute Pulmonary Embolism
Akhilesh Sista, MD
1-Year Results of the DISAPEAR Registry
Steven Kum, MD
About VIVA Physicians
VIVA Physicians, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the field of vascular medicine and intervention through education and research, strives to be the premier educator in the field. Our team of specialists in vascular medicine, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, and vascular surgery is driven by the passion to advance the field and improve patient outcomes. Educational events presented by VIVA Physicians have a distinct spirit of collegiality attained by synergizing collective talents to promote awareness and innovative therapeutic options for vascular disease worldwide. To learn more about VIVA Physicians, visit www.vivaphysicians.org.
