Results from 16 Significant Vascular Interventional Clinical Trials to Be Presented for the First Time at VIVA21

Leading physicians and researchers will present results from 16 clinical trials focused on vascular interventional technology and treatment solutions on Tuesday, October 5, and Wednesday, October 6, at the 19th annual VIVA conference at Wynn Las Vegas. VIVA (Vascular InterVentional Advances) is an annual vascular education symposium that brings together a global, multispecialty faculty to present a variety of talks and live case presentations from clinical centers around the world. Attendees include an audience of interventional cardiologists, interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and endovascular medicine specialists.

Clinical trial results to be released (in order of presentation):

Tuesday, October 5

5-Year Outcomes from the IN.PACT Global Study Prespecified Cohorts: Chronic Total Occlusions, Long Lesions, and In-Stent Restenosis

Gunnar Tepe, MD



2-Year Results of the RANGER II SFA Randomized Trial: RANGER Drug-Coated Balloon vs Uncoated Balloons Overall and for Women, Patients with Occlusions, or Moderate/Severe Calcification

Ravish Sachar, MD



Racial Differences in Presentation and Outcomes After Peripheral Vascular Interventions: Insights from the NCDR-PVI Registry

Howard Julien, MD



Real-World Evaluation of Disparities in Critical Limb Ischemia Management Associated with Major Limb Amputation

Eric Secemsky, MD, MSc



KNOCOUT PE: Retrospective and Prospective International EKoSoNic® Registry of the Treatment and Clinical Outcomes of Patients with Pulmonary Embolism

Keith Sterling, MD



A Prospective Multicenter Trial of Pharmacomechanical Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis with the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter for Intermediate Risk Acute Pulmonary Embolism – Interim Analysis of The RESCUE Study

Akhilesh Sista, MD



5-Year VenaSeal Outcomes for Symptomatic Saphenous Incompetence: Is This the Clear Choice?

Morwan Bahi, MD



VIVO Clinical Study of the Zilver® Vena Venous Stent in the Treatment of Symptomatic Iliofemoral Venous Outflow Obstruction: 3-Year Outcomes

Paul Gagne, MD

Wednesday, October 6

IN.PACT AV Access Study 24-month Outcomes by Lesion Characteristics

Robert Lookstein, MD, MHCDL



The EMINENT Study: Primary Results of the Randomized Trial of Eluvia DES vs Bare Metal Stents

Yann Gouëffic, MD, PhD



Utility of Sirolimus Drug-Eluting Balloons in the Treatment of Complex Below-the-Knee Atherosclerotic Disease in Patients with Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia–18-Month Results from the PRESTIGE Study

Tjun Tang, MD



Intravascular Lithotripsy for Peripheral Artery Calcification: Interim Analysis of 752 Patients from the Disrupt PAD III Observational Study

Ehrin Armstrong, MD



2-Year PROMISE I Results with the LimFlow Deep Vein Arterialization System

Daniel Clair, MD



MIMICS-3D: Claudicants and CLI Patients Treated with BioMimics 3D Have Similar Patency at 2 Years

Michael Lichtenberg, MD



INSIGHT: Evaluation of the Pantheris OCT-Imaging Atherectomy System in Treatment of In-Stent Restenosis (ISR) Occlusions in Lower Extremity Arteries

Jon George, MD



Amplifi Treatment Prior to AVF Creation

Surendra Shenoy, MD

