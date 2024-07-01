Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Delta Drone Aktie [Valor: 126277604 / ISIN: FR001400H2X4]
01.07.2024 21:03:00

Results Annual General Meeting

Delta Drone
0.01 EUR 0.00%
Results Annual General Meeting

Cannes, 1-7-2024

Tonner Drones ("Tonner Drones” or the "Company”) Announces Successful Annual General Meeting.

At 3:00PM CET on Friday 28 June 2024, Tonner Drones held its annual general meeting of shareholders.  The requisite quorum requirements were met, consisting of shareholders representing 83,020,510 shares (37.49% of 221,425,716 total shares outstanding).

Tonner Drones is pleased to announce that all resolutions passed through the votes of the shareholders present and represented.

End of press-release.

About Tonner Drones: Tonner Drones (formerly Delta Drone) develops UAVs and associated technologies for the defense and homeland security sectors. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some of France's leading civilian and military drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management, a private equity fund, and by teaming up with other private equity funds to become a significant industry consolidator. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones to recognized manufacturers. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com

If you would like to find out more, or if you are interested in a partnership: contact@tonnerdrones.com

Tonner Drones
Diede van den Ouden
Communication financière
investors@tonnerdrones.com

Tonner Drones
Fabrice Astre
Relations avec la presse
press@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of TonnerDrones' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of TonnerDrones.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding TonnerDrones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or TonnerDrones' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, TonnerDrones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.

Attachment


Inside Trading & Investment

14:06 UBS KeyInvest: Spannung in der zweiten Hälfte
11:32 Novo Nordisk’s «Wegovy» erhält Zulassung in China
10:27 Marktüberblick: Euro wertet nach Frankreich-Wahl auf
08:59 SMI zum Wochenauftakt fester erwartet
28.06.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
27.06.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
27.06.24 Corporate Bonds Risks, Returns Vs. Equities, Treasuries
25.06.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum kommt der Euro von seinem Hoch seit Mitte Juni wieder zurück
JPMorgan-Analysten: Mega-Rally rund um NVIDIA hat Leerverkäufer aus dem Markt getrieben
NVIDIA-Manie zwingt ETF zu Milliardenkauf von NVIDIA-Aktien
Alternativen zu NVIDIA-Aktie: In diese KI-Aktien investieren prominente Milliardäre
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt hoch: Neue Aktien sollen ab 1. Juli in den Handel gehen
Idorsia-Aktie klettert deutlich: Aktien werden an Gläubiger Anfang September geliefert - EU-Zulassung für Bluthochdruck-Mittel Jeraygo
BlackRock sieht Anzeichen für eine steigende Akzeptanz von Bitcoin-ETFs bei Finanzprofis
Outperformance gegenüber NVIDIA-Aktie: Deshalb erlebt die Abercrombie-Aktie eine Mega-Rally
Droht eine KI-Blase am Aktienmarkt? Das sagen Bank of America-Analysten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

