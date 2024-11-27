|
Result of General Meeting - Correction
Foresight Ventures VCT PLC
GM RESULTS STATEMENT - CORRECTION
27 NOVEMBER 2024
The Board notes that the announcement of the Company’s General Meeting Results, which was originally made public on 08 November 2024, was erroneously titled "Results of Annual General Meeting” instead of "Results of General Meeting”.
The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc, formerly Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc, ("the Company”) ("the Board”) is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held on 08 November 2024, all the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes For
(including discretion)
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Votes Withheld
|Resolution 1 – Acquisition of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc assets and liabilities
|13,666,309
|96
|551,492
|4
|58,860
|Resolution 2 – Change of name to Foresight Ventures VCT plc
|13,787,794
|97
|453,376
|3
|35,491
|Resolution 3 – Approval of deed of amendment and restatement of performance incentive agreement
|12,076,146
|88
|1,571,894
|12
|628,621
|Resolution 4 – Redesignation of Ordinary Shares to Deferred Shares
|13,065,529
|94
|853,445
|6
|357,687
|Resolution 5 – Authority to allot shares, disapplication of pre-emption rights and the future market purchases of Ordinary Shares
|13,759,212
|97
|361,805
|3
|155,644
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
