Foresight Ventures VCT Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 140036661 / ISIN: GB00BRBQ0C76]
27.11.2024 10:20:08

Result of General Meeting - Correction

Foresight Ventures VCT Registered Shs
0.93 GBP -4.12%
Foresight Ventures VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

GM RESULTS STATEMENT - CORRECTION
27 NOVEMBER 2024

The Board notes that the announcement of the Company’s General Meeting Results, which was originally made public on 08 November 2024, was erroneously titled "Results of Annual General Meeting” instead of "Results of General Meeting”.

The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc, formerly Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc, ("the Company”) ("the Board”) is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held on 08 November 2024, all the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:

ResolutionVotes For
(including discretion)		%Votes Against%Votes Withheld
Resolution 1 – Acquisition of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc assets and liabilities13,666,30996551,492458,860
Resolution 2 – Change of name to Foresight Ventures VCT plc13,787,79497453,376335,491
Resolution 3 – Approval of deed of amendment and restatement of performance incentive agreement12,076,146881,571,89412628,621
Resolution 4 – Redesignation of Ordinary Shares to Deferred Shares13,065,52994853,4456357,687
Resolution 5 – Authority to allot shares, disapplication of pre-emption rights and the future market purchases of Ordinary Shares13,759,21297361,8053155,644

END

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten