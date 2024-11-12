Result of General Meeting

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’765 -1.2%  SPI 15’685 -1.1%  Dow 44’227 -0.2%  DAX 19’163 -1.5%  Euro 0.9358 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’779 -1.5%  Gold 2’610 -0.4%  Bitcoin 76’991 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8815 0.1%  Öl 72.6 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Tesla11448018Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156On113454047Accelleron Industries116936091
Top News
Plug Power enttäuscht mit Quartalsverlust - Plug Power-Aktie leichter
Home Depot-Aktie im Plus: Weniger starker Umsatzrückgang erwartet
Super Micro-Aktie fällt: Anleger sorgen sich um drohendes Delisting
Amazon-Aktie fester: Chinesische Hersteller profitieren von Trump-Fanartikeln
GameStop-Aktie legt nach tagelanger Rally Pause ein: Was steckt hinter den Kursaufschlägen?
Suche...

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Aktie [Valor: 1986853 / ISIN: GB00B02WHS05]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.11.2024 16:04:51

Result of General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1
0.39 GBP 5.53%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

12 November 2024

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)

Results of General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that at a General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions proposed (as set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 10 October 2024) were passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below and will shortly be published on the Company's website at www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk.

Resolution 1 was proposed as an ordinary resolution and resolutions 2 and 3 were proposed as special resolutions.

Resolution Votes For* % Votes Against % Total votes validly cast Total votes cast as % of issued share capital Votes Withheld**
To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.

  		10,895,876 95.04 568,855 4.96 11,464,731 3.15 60,937
To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.

  		10,631,794 93.51 738,481 6.49 11,370,275 3.13 155,393
To adopt new Articles of Association. 10,912,512 95.45 519,997 4.55 11,432,509 3.15 93,159

* Includes discretionary votes.
**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 207 409 0181

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


Nachrichten zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über über Traditionsaktien.

🔍 Langfristige Aktienlieblinge! 🔍
Einige Aktien haben über Jahrzehnte hinweg stabile Renditen gebracht – echte Werte fürs Depot! 💼🔥 Altria, Vulcan Materials, Coca-Cola und Pepsi sind Spitzenreiter und bieten durch Dividenden und clevere Geschäftsmodelle solide Gewinne. 🏆 S&P Global ist der einzige Finanzwert auf der Liste – Wer langfristig denkt, findet hier Aktien für die Ewigkeit!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:10 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Adobe Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, SAP SE
09:28 Marktüberblick: Continental überzeugt mit Zahlen
08:58 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Lonza, Swiss Life
08:52 SMI-Anleger fassen wieder Mut
07:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Blue Chips legen zu
11.11.24 Is Bitcoin Post-Halving Rally Underway After the Elections?
08.11.24 Laufen Luxusaktien doch nicht so wie erwünscht?
08.11.24 Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’295.70 19.19 B5ES6U
Short 12’536.97 13.89 7CSSMU
Short 13’006.17 8.87 UH7BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’752.68 12.11.2024 16:08:32
Long 11’284.16 18.59 SSZMGU
Long 11’075.31 13.97 SSRM0U
Long 10’592.95 8.94 SSPM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

New Yorker Gericht lässt Sammelklage gegen Lindt & Sprüngli zu - Aktie dreht dennoch ins Plus
Relief-Aktie mit zweistelligem Plus: Positive Studiendaten bei Hauterkrankung
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Montagnachmittag mit Abschlägen
Bayer-Aktie deutlich im Minus: Bayer senkt Prognose für Agrarsparte - Erneuter Milliardenverlust im Quartal
Commerzbank-Aktie höher: Immobilien in Deutschland wieder teurer - Mieten steigen
EVOTEC-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Übernahmefantasie und Rückkehr der Zuversicht bei Investoren
Trotz fehlender Aktie in ChatGPT-Mutter OpenAI investieren - So können Anleger an der Entwicklung teilhaben
Sixt-Aktie tief im Minus: Sixt dämpft Gewinnerwartungen - Abschreibungen belasten Jahresprognose
SMI und DAX tiefer -- US-Börsen wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten