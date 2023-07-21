Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'187 -0.1%  SPI 14'743 -0.1%  Dow 35'273 0.1%  DAX 16'163 -0.3%  Euro 0.9627 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'389 0.4%  Gold 1'963 -0.4%  Bitcoin 25'825 0.0%  Dollar 0.8645 -0.2%  Öl 80.3 0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Lonza1384101Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Sensirion40670512Partners Group2460882Palantir36244719
Top News
NASDAQ-Börse vor Umgewichtung: Tesla-Aktie erholt nach Vortagesverlusten
Idorsia-Aktie bricht ein: Idorsia zieht mit Entlassungen und Kosteneinsparungen Reissleine
Lonza-Aktie mit massivem Kursrutsch: Lonza muss nach erstem Semester Prognosen senken
SAP-Aktie im Sinkflug: SAP senkt Prognose 2023 für Cloudumsatz
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Rivale BYD in Q2 mit Auslieferungsrekord - Gewinn dürfte sich im ersten Halbjahr verdreifacht haben
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Northern Venture Trust Aktie [Valor: 18467 / ISIN: GB0006450703]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.07.2023 15:31:00

Result of General Meeting

Northern Venture Trust
0.58 GBP -3.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

21 JULY 2023

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

Northern Venture Trust PLC ("the Company”) announces that at the General Meeting held on 21 July 2023 the resolution as set out in the notice of the meeting was duly passed by shareholders.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolution proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolution put to shareholders at the General Meeting is as follows:

NumberResolutionForDiscretionaryAgainstVote Withheld
1To approve the proposed amendments to the Advisory Agreement (as described in the Circular), being ‘a Related Party Transaction’ for the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Listing Rules7,777,78356,6941,061,536254,313

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Northern Venture Trust PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Northern Venture Trust PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

How and why invest in Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Why invest in Private Equity? How can you invest in Private Equity and how are the investment possibilities structured.
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

How and why invest in Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:31 Marktüberblick: SAP im Fokus
07:00 How and why invest in Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV
06:09 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Vorerst seitwärts
20.07.23 Julius Bär: 13.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
20.07.23 Weizenpreis auf Drei-Wochen-Hoch – Versorgungsängste befeuern Kurse
20.07.23 Treibstoff der Energiewende: Lithium Nachfrage steigt ungebremst
19.07.23 BNP Paribas - Ausblick auf das zweite Halbjahr
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
18.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'667.02 18.64 DRSSMU
Short 11'874.75 13.81 6SSMPU
Short 12'309.62 8.95 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'182.44 21.07.2023 15:32:36
Long 10'733.09 19.97 XDSSMU
Long 10'468.51 13.47 V4SSMU
Long 10'020.37 8.81 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie dreht ins Plus: ABB macht im zweiten Quartal mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
Idorsia-Aktie rutscht ab: Idorsia trennt sich von Asien-Geschäft
UBS-Aktie: UBS bittet inaktive wohlbetuchte Kunden zur Kasse
Givaudan-Aktie in Rot: Givaudan im ersten Halbjahr 2023 mit Umsatzrückgang
Darum dürfte der Schweizer Franken auch in Zukunft stark bleiben
Cembra Money Bank-Aktie fällt: Cembra Money Bank erleidet im Halbjahr Gewinnrückgang
Tesla-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Tesla mit Gewinn- und Umsatzplus
Netflix enttäuscht mit Zahlenwerk: Netflix-Aktie tiefrot
Spekulationen um baldiges Ende des chinesischen Krypto-Verbots - Nächster Bullrun für Bitcoin & Co.?
Rieter-Aktie stabil: Umsatz deutlich angestiegen - Grösserer Stellenabbau geplant

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit