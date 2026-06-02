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Metro Bank Holdings Aktie 126008538 / GB00BMX3W479

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02.06.2026 12:53:45

Result of AGM

Metro Bank Holdings
2.04 EUR 2.00%
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Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Result of AGM

02-Jun-2026 / 11:53 GMT/BST

                                                              Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

2 June 2026

 

 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

 

METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC
Result of AGM

2 June 2026: Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the “Company”) announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held earlier today, Resolutions 1 to 18 (inclusive) were passed as Ordinary Resolutions. Resolutions 19 and 20 passed as Special Resolutions. The results of the poll voting on all resolutions are summarised below.

As stated in the Company's AGM Notice and under UK Listing Rule 6.2.8R, a resolution to elect or re-elect an Independent Director must be passed by both a majority of the independent shareholders (excluding the Company's controlling shareholder) and a majority of all shareholders. In order to determine this, votes cast by the independent shareholders were counted separately in respect of the re-election of the Independent Directors and the results of that separate count are set out below.

 RESOLUTION

VOTES
FOR

%

VOTES AGAINST

%

VOTES
TOTAL

% of ISC** VOTED

VOTES WITHHELD
***

1

To receive the 2025 Annual Report and Accounts

559,773,466

100.00%

15,575

0.00%

559,789,041

83.12%

139,535

2

To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report

504,888,329

90.22%

54,747,039

9.78%

559,635,368

83.10%

293,208

3

To elect Catherine Doran

559,679,385

99.98%

98,691

0.02%

559,778,076

83.12%

150,500

4

To re-elect Robert Sharpe

545,475,988

97.44%

14,316,627

2.56%

559,792,615

83.12%

135,961

5

To re-elect Daniel Frumkin

559,037,332

99.85%

826,038

0.15%

559,863,370

83.13%

65,206

6

To re-elect Marc Page

559,011,372

99.86%

781,243

0.14%

559,792,615

83.12%

135,961

7

To re-elect Cristina Alba Ochoa

559,045,244

99.87%

747,401

0.13%

559,792,645

83.12%

135,931

8

To re-elect Catherine Brown

553,717,788

98.92%

6,072,403

1.08%

559,790,191

83.12%

138,385

9

To re-elect Paul Coby

555,034,797

99.15%

4,755,359

0.85%

559,790,156

83.12%

138,420

10

To re-elect Dorita Gilinski

559,006,831

99.86%

783,360

0.14%

559,790,191

83.12%

138,385

11

To re-elect Jaime Gilinski Bacal

559,028,295

99.86%

764,320

0.14%

559,792,615

83.12%

135,961

12

To re-elect Paul Thandi

545,230,846

97.40%

14,553,310

2.60%

559,784,156

83.12%

144,420

13

To re-elect Michael Torpey

559,255,361

99.90%

534,850

0.10%

559,790,211

83.12%

138,365

14

To re-appoint the Auditor

559,666,617

99.97%

167,116

0.03%

559,833,733

83.13%

94,843

15

To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor’s remuneration

559,721,235

99.98%

112,564

0.02%

559,833,799

83.13%

94,777

16

To authorise the political donations and expenditure

558,582,087

99.77%

1,307,196

0.23%

559,889,283

83.14%

39,293

17

To authorise the Directors to allot shares

558,350,469

99.72%

1,554,144

0.28%

559,904,613

83.14%

23,963

18

To authorise the Directors to allot shares in relation to Contingent Convertible Securities

559,479,868

99.92%

424,601

0.08%

559,904,469

83.14%

24,107

19*

To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in relation to Contingent Convertible Securities

555,412,838

99.20%

4,490,064

0.80%

559,902,902

83.14%

25,674

20*

To authorise the reduced notice of general meeting other than an AGM

557,171,754

99.51%

2,731,378

0.49%

559,903,132

83.14%

25,444

 

Votes cast by independent shareholders

 

INDEPENDENT RESOLUTIONS

VOTES
FOR

%

VOTES AGAINST

%

VOTES
TOTAL

% of ISC** VOTED

 

VOTES WITHHELD
***

3

To elect Catherine Doran

203,955,471

99.95%

98,691

0.05%

204,054,162

64.43%

150,500

8

To re-elect Catherine Brown

197,993,874

97.02%

6,072,403

2.98%

204,066,277

64.44%

138,385

9

To re-elect Paul Coby

199,310,883

97.67%

4,755,359

2.33%

204,066,242

64.44%

138,420

12

To re-elect Paul Thandi

189,506,932

92.87%

14,553,310

7.13%

204,060,242

64.43%

144,420

13

To re-elect Michael Torpey

203,531,447

99.74%

534,850

0.26%

204,066,297

64.44%

138,365

 

* Passed as a special resolution.

** Issued share capital.

 *** Votes 'withheld' have not been included in the calculation of whether a resolution is carried. Percentages have been rounded to two decimal places.

The number of Ordinary Shares in issue on 29 May 2026 (excluding shares held in Treasury) was 673,452,062. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.

A copy of the above results will shortly be available on the investor relations section of Metro Bank Holdings PLC's website.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, a copy of the resolution passed as Special Business at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

Enquiries

 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC      

 

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary    +44 (0) 2034028385 

 

 

 

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.  Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
Sequence No.: 429680
EQS News ID: 2338034

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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