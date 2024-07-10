Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’067 0.3%  SPI 16’069 0.2%  Dow 39’292 -0.1%  DAX 18’252 0.1%  Euro 0.9705 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’903 0.0%  Gold 2’373 0.4%  Bitcoin 52’961 1.7%  Dollar 0.8967 -0.1%  Öl 84.1 -1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Adecco1213860Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Tesla11448018DocMorris4261528Meyer Burger Technology135706599
Top News
Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie stark gefragt nach Erhöhung der Jahresgewinnprognose
VW-Aktie etwas leichter: VW senkt Prognose aufgrund von Milliardenkosten - Auch Porsche SE rudert zurück
Bewegung im SLI: Adecco-Aktie höher ab Herbst im Swiss Leader Index - Roche-Inhaberaktien fliegen raus
Arundel-Aktie: Arundel vollzieht Kapitalherabsetzung
Investment-Tipp Volkswagen (VW) vz-Aktie: Bernstein Research bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot
Oxford Technology 2 VCT Aktie [Valor: 1071219 / ISIN: GB0003105052]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.07.2024 09:28:42

Result of AGM

finanzen.net zero Oxford Technology 2 VCT-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Oxford Technology 2 VCT
0.06 GBP -16.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Board of Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc (OT2) is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held 9 July 2024,?were duly passed on a show of hands. 

Proxy votes were received in respect of? 5,778,433  Ordinary Shares, representing 20.75%?of the issued share capital as at 7 July 2024. 

The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:

 For Against Withheld
 votes votes                    votes
1. To approve the Annual Report and Accounts5,506,77399.9%8,1600.1%28,000
2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report5,506,77371.6%1,641,09228.4%36,000
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy5,506,77370.0%1,671,82830.0%236,000
4. To re-elect Richard Roth as a Director5,506,77399.7%17,5000.3%236,160
5. To re-elect Alex Starling as a Director5,506,77399.4%30,7360.6%236,160
6. To re-elect Robin Goodfellow as a Director5,506,77399.7%17,5000.3%236,160
7. To re-elect David Livesley as a Director5,506,77399.6%20,7360.4%236,160
8. To approve the re-appointment of Johnsons Financial Management Limited as auditors and authorisation of Directors to fix remuneration5,506,773100.0%00.0%28,000
9. To approve that the Company continues as a VCT5,506,77399.5%28,8960.5%28,000
10. To approve the Directors’ general authority to allot shares5,506,77399.4%35,5000.6%28,000
11. To approve the Company’s authority to make market purchases of its own shares5,506,773100.0%00.0%28,000
12. To approve the allotment of shares on a non-rights issue basis 5,506,77399.4%35,5000.6%236,160

1.??A withheld vote is not a vote in law and, accordingly, is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" the resolution concerned. 

2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the vote "For" total. 

3. The number of shares in issue (and total voting rights) at close of business on 7 July 2024 was 27,844,888 ordinary shares, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company 27,844,888

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act?2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.? 

Enquiries: Lucius Cary Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466? 

LEI: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30 


Nachrichten zu Oxford Technology 2 VCT PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Oxford Technology 2 VCT PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ ASM International
✅ Eli Lilly and Company

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06:22 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Ins Minus gedreht
09.07.24 Despite Inflation, Americans are Still Taking Summer Vacations
09.07.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zalando SE
09.07.24 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero unter Druck
09.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Helvetia Versicherungen, Swiss Life, Swiss Re
09.07.24 Freundlicher Wochenauftakt
09.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
08.07.24 Kering auf dem Weg zu neuem Glanz?
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’561.09 19.14 UBS07U
Short 12’827.77 13.63 Y4SSMU
Short 13’285.55 8.87 SSWMCU
SMI-Kurs: 12’067.39 10.07.2024 09:28:31
Long 11’540.00 19.98
Long 11’320.00 13.81
Long 10’820.00 8.75
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Daten offengelegt: Das verdienen Tesla-Mitarbeiter in Grünheide
Nach Frankreich-Wahl: Darum legt der Euro etwas zu - EUR/CHF wenig verändert
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Deutschland und USA trennen sich von Bitcoin und Ethereum
Holcim-Aktie höher: Übernahme belgische Bauschutt-Recyclingfirma
Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche erhält FDA-Zulassung für aufgefrischte Version von Susvimo und lanciert KI-gestütztes Diabetes-Tool
Intel-Aktie legt zu: Analysten sehen grosses Potenzial für neue KI-Chips von Intel
Swiss-Steel-Aktie zieht deutlich an: Abnahme von Ascometal durch Greybull Capital
BP-Aktie verliert: BP muss im zweiten Quartal bis zu 2 Milliarden Dollar abschreiben
VW-Aktie etwas leichter: VW senkt Prognose aufgrund von Milliardenkosten - Auch Porsche SE rudert zurück
Lucid-Aktie profitiert nur kurzzeitig: Tesla-Rivale Lucid mit Auslieferungsrekord im zweiten Quartal

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit