Result of AGM

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 16 May 2024.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 3,712,246 92.73 281,046 7.02 10,000 0.25 2,417 2 3,733,847 93.21 271,862 6.79 0 0.00 0 3 3,725,417 93.00 280,292 7.00 0 0.00 0 4 3,319,215 84.97 279,625 7.16 307,296 7.87 99,573 5 3,332,135 83.92 279,625 7.04 358,831 9.04 35,118 6 3,502,609 88.23 276,041 6.95 191,339 4.82 35,720 7 3,622,776 90.70 279,625 7.00 91,838 2.30 8,442 8 3,550,464 89.14 362,080 9.09 70,337 1.77 22,828 9 3,592,736 90.31 367,630 9.24 18,060 0.45 27,283 10 3,531,170 88.28 362,080 9.05 106,909 2.67 5,550 11 3,595,821 89.89 300,442 7.51 103,896 2.60 5,550 12 3,617,175 90.82 299,072 7.51 66,634 1.67 22,828 13 3,590,422 90.13 362,080 9.09 31,070 0.78 22,137 14 3,617,581 90.31 354,317 8.85 33,811 0.84 0

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 183,634,058 at the voting record date, 2.03% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17