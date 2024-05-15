Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.05.2024 13:16:58

Result of AGM

Hygea VCT
0.10 GBP -9.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

For immediate release                                                                      

15 May 2024

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company”)

Results of Annual General Meeting voting

The Company is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) held today, 15 May 2024, were duly passed on a Show of Hands.

Details of the proxy votes received were as follows:-

  FOR AGAINST Abstain
Resolution No. Number of Votes

  		Number of Votes

  		Number of Votes
Ordinary 1 2,656,264 0 10,000
Ordinary 2 2,493,848 125,765 46,651
Ordinary 3 2,302,142 348,746 15,376
Ordinary 4 2,606,794 17,464 42,006
Ordinary 5 2,576,112 27,464 62,688
Ordinary 6 2,302,142 328,064 36,058
Ordinary 7 2,606,257 50,007 10,000
Special 8 2,509,464 120,725 36,075
Special 9 2,338,225 291,964 36,075
Special 10 2,462,756 151,670 51,838

A copy of the special resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

As reported in the Annual Report, John Hustler did not seek re-election at the meeting and has therefore retired from his long-serving position as a non-executive Director and Chair of the Company with effect from today. The Board of Directors extends its gratitude to John Hustler for his twenty-two years of service and innumerable contributions to the growth and development of the Company.

The Board of Directors welcomes Ian Dighé as the new Chair of the Seneca Growth Capital VCT. Ian brings to the position extensive senior Board level and public market experience, including as the Chair of a number of investment companies.

Ian Dighé commented: "John has been with the Company since 2001 and his experience and advice have been immensely valued. On behalf of the Board and shareholders, I would like to thank him for his many years of leadership and wish him well in his retirement.”

The Board of Directors has also appointed Mary Anne Cordeiro as Senior Independent Director following her election at today’s AGM. Mary Anne Cordeiro previously served as Senior Independent Director of Albion Technology & General VCT prior to her retirement in 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Siobhan Pycroft, Seneca Partners at Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk

 


