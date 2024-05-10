|
10.05.2024 16:45:10
Result of AGM
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
For immediate release
10 May 2024
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc
10 May 2024, Dublin | Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“the Company” or “I-RES”) announces that, at its Annual General Meeting held today, 10 May 2024, at The Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, Ireland, all of the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting were passed.
The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 10 April 2024 and made available on the Company's website at https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/shareholder-meetings
Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below:
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.
In accordance with the Listing Rules of Euronext Dublin, copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting relating to special business of the Company have been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at:
For further information please contact:
For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc:
Luke Ferriter, Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974
For Media Queries:
Padraig McKeon, I-RES PR and Communications Tel: + 353 (0) 87 231 2632
Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES”) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.
Important notices
This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.
The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.
