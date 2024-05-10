Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Result of AGM

10-May-2024 / 15:45 GMT/BST

For immediate release

10 May 2024

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

 
Result of AGM

 

10 May 2024, Dublin | Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“the Company” or “I-RES”) announces that, at its Annual General Meeting held today, 10 May 2024, at The Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, Ireland, all of the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting were passed.

 

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 10 April 2024 and made available on the Company's website at  https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/shareholder-meetings

 

Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below:

 

Resolution Number

Title

For

For

Percent

Against

Against Percent

Withheld

Total Votes

Percent

Issued

Capital

01

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNT

322,034,760

100.00%

-

0.00%

188,625

322,034,760

60.81%

02A

RE-ELECT HUGH SCOTT-BARRETT

314,325,512

98.31%

5,402,873

1.69%

2,495,000

319,728,385

60.37%

02B

RE-ELECT JOAN GARAHY

310,946,485

97.25%

8,781,900

2.75%

2,495,000

319,728,385

60.37%

02C

RE-ELECT PHILLIP BURNS

316,384,290

98.95%

3,344,094

1.05%

2,495,001

319,728,384

60.37%

02D

RE-ELECT STEFANIE FRENSCH

316,580,716

99.02%

3,147,669

0.98%

2,495,000

319,728,385

60.37%

02E

RE-ELECT TOM KAVANAGH

316,582,716

99.02%

3,145,669

0.98%

2,495,000

319,728,385

60.37%

02F

RE-ELECT DENISE TURNER

314,913,026

97.73%

7,310,359

2.27%

-

322,223,385

60.85%

02G

ELECT EDDIE BYRNE

322,024,959

99.94%

198,425

0.06%

1

322,223,384

60.85%

02H

ELECT RICHARD NESBITT

313,438,678

99.94%

200,425

0.06%

8,584,282

313,639,103

59.22%

02I

ELECT AMY FREEDMAN

311,255,102

99.24%

2,384,001

0.76%

8,584,282

313,639,103

59.22%

03

CONSENT SHORT NOTICE EGM

282,655,807

88.40%

37,072,577

11.60%

2,495,001

319,728,384

60.37%

04

REAPPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

322,196,785

99.99%

21,600

0.01%

5,000

322,218,385

60.84%

05

REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS

322,218,385

100.00%

-

0.00%

5,000

322,218,385

60.84%

06

DIRECTOR REMUNERATION REPORT

317,697,966

98.60%

4,520,419

1.40%

5,000

322,218,385

60.84%

07

DIRECTOR REMUNERATION POLICY

321,545,159

99.79%

673,226

0.21%

5,000

322,218,385

60.84%

08

APPROVE I-RES 2024 LTIP

318,987,769

99.77%

725,616

0.23%

2,510,000

319,713,385

60.37%

09

AUTH TO ALLOT SHARES

287,663,727

89.97%

32,059,658

10.03%

2,495,000

319,723,385

60.37%

10A

DISAPP OF PRE-EMPT RIGHTS

294,725,690

92.27%

24,676,029

7.73%

2,821,666

319,401,719

60.31%

10B

DISAPP OF PRE-EMPT RIGHTS

297,220,690

92.33%

24,676,029

7.67%

326,666

321,896,719

60.78%

11

AUTH MAKE MARKET PURCHASE

313,961,765

98.94%

3,361,519

1.06%

4,900,101

317,323,284

59.92%

12

AUTH SET REALLOTMENT PRICE

319,718,385

100.00%

10,000

0.00%

2,495,000

319,728,385

60.37%

 

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

 

In accordance with the Listing Rules of Euronext Dublin, copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting relating to special business of the Company have been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at:

Euronext Dublin OAM Filing 

 

END

For further information please contact:

For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc:

Luke Ferriter, Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie  Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000

Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974

For Media Queries:

Padraig McKeon, I-RES PR and Communications Tel: + 353 (0) 87 231 2632

Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com  Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135

 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES”) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

Important notices

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 320904
EQS News ID: 1900749

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

