10 May 2024

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc



Result of AGM

10 May 2024, Dublin | Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“the Company” or “I-RES”) announces that, at its Annual General Meeting held today, 10 May 2024, at The Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, Ireland, all of the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting were passed.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 10 April 2024 and made available on the Company's website at https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/shareholder-meetings

Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below:

Resolution Number Title For For Percent Against Against Percent Withheld Total Votes Percent Issued Capital 01 ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNT 322,034,760 100.00% - 0.00% 188,625 322,034,760 60.81% 02A RE-ELECT HUGH SCOTT-BARRETT 314,325,512 98.31% 5,402,873 1.69% 2,495,000 319,728,385 60.37% 02B RE-ELECT JOAN GARAHY 310,946,485 97.25% 8,781,900 2.75% 2,495,000 319,728,385 60.37% 02C RE-ELECT PHILLIP BURNS 316,384,290 98.95% 3,344,094 1.05% 2,495,001 319,728,384 60.37% 02D RE-ELECT STEFANIE FRENSCH 316,580,716 99.02% 3,147,669 0.98% 2,495,000 319,728,385 60.37% 02E RE-ELECT TOM KAVANAGH 316,582,716 99.02% 3,145,669 0.98% 2,495,000 319,728,385 60.37% 02F RE-ELECT DENISE TURNER 314,913,026 97.73% 7,310,359 2.27% - 322,223,385 60.85% 02G ELECT EDDIE BYRNE 322,024,959 99.94% 198,425 0.06% 1 322,223,384 60.85% 02H ELECT RICHARD NESBITT 313,438,678 99.94% 200,425 0.06% 8,584,282 313,639,103 59.22% 02I ELECT AMY FREEDMAN 311,255,102 99.24% 2,384,001 0.76% 8,584,282 313,639,103 59.22% 03 CONSENT SHORT NOTICE EGM 282,655,807 88.40% 37,072,577 11.60% 2,495,001 319,728,384 60.37% 04 REAPPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS 322,196,785 99.99% 21,600 0.01% 5,000 322,218,385 60.84% 05 REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS 322,218,385 100.00% - 0.00% 5,000 322,218,385 60.84% 06 DIRECTOR REMUNERATION REPORT 317,697,966 98.60% 4,520,419 1.40% 5,000 322,218,385 60.84% 07 DIRECTOR REMUNERATION POLICY 321,545,159 99.79% 673,226 0.21% 5,000 322,218,385 60.84% 08 APPROVE I-RES 2024 LTIP 318,987,769 99.77% 725,616 0.23% 2,510,000 319,713,385 60.37% 09 AUTH TO ALLOT SHARES 287,663,727 89.97% 32,059,658 10.03% 2,495,000 319,723,385 60.37% 10A DISAPP OF PRE-EMPT RIGHTS 294,725,690 92.27% 24,676,029 7.73% 2,821,666 319,401,719 60.31% 10B DISAPP OF PRE-EMPT RIGHTS 297,220,690 92.33% 24,676,029 7.67% 326,666 321,896,719 60.78% 11 AUTH MAKE MARKET PURCHASE 313,961,765 98.94% 3,361,519 1.06% 4,900,101 317,323,284 59.92% 12 AUTH SET REALLOTMENT PRICE 319,718,385 100.00% 10,000 0.00% 2,495,000 319,728,385 60.37%

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

In accordance with the Listing Rules of Euronext Dublin, copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting relating to special business of the Company have been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at:

Euronext Dublin OAM Filing

END

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES”) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

