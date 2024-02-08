|
08.02.2024 12:30:04
Result of AGM
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
8 February 2024
easyJet plc
(the “Company”)
Results of Annual General Meeting
The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) held earlier today.
All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 17 were each passed as an Ordinary Resolution (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 18 to 20 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed).
The polling results for each resolution are set out below:
Notes:
National Storage Mechanism
In accordance with LR 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business have been submitted to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
In case of queries please contact:
Institutional investors and analysts
Media
LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|Sequence No.:
|302639
|EQS News ID:
|1833611
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu easyJet plc
|
12:30
|Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
24.01.24
|easyJet-Aktie im Aufwind: easyJet zuversichtlich für Sommergeschäft (AWP)
|
11.01.24
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
08.01.24
|Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
|
02.01.24
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
19.12.23
|Results of General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
13.12.23
|Annual Report and Accounts (EQS Group)
|
12.12.23
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
Analysen zu easyJet plc
|07.02.24
|easyJet Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.24
|easyJet Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.02.24
|easyJet Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|easyJet Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.24
|easyJet Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.02.24
|easyJet Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.24
|easyJet Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.02.24
|easyJet Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|easyJet Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.24
|easyJet Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.02.24
|easyJet Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.02.24
|easyJet Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.01.24
|easyJet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.01.24
|easyJet Buy
|UBS AG
|22.01.24
|easyJet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.04.23
|easyJet Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.23
|easyJet Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.23
|easyJet Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.23
|easyJet Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.01.23
|easyJet Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.24
|easyJet Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|31.01.24
|easyJet Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.24
|easyJet Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.01.24
|easyJet Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.01.24
|easyJet Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI stabil -- DAX an Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag zurückhaltend. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert kaum verändert. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag sowohl Gewinne als auch Verluste zu beobachten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch stärker.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}