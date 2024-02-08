easyJet plc (EZJ)

Result of AGM



08-Feb-2024 / 11:30 GMT/BST



8 February 2024 easyJet plc (the “Company”) Results of Annual General Meeting The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) held earlier today. All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 17 were each passed as an Ordinary Resolution (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 18 to 20 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed). The polling results for each resolution are set out below: Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes % of ISC Voted1 Votes Withheld2 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2023 343,691,115 99.94 213,495 0.06 343,904,610 45.37% 717,405 2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report 316,092,533 91.76 28,375,376 8.24 344,467,909 45.44% 158,224 3. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 30 September 2023 344,270,844 99.93 242,086 0.07 344,512,930 45.45% 101,871 4. To re-elect Sir Stephen Hester as a Director 328,685,976 97.23 9,357,742 2.77 338,043,718 44.60% 6,573,840 5. To re-elect Johan Lundgren as a Director 337,089,877 99.69 1,031,621 0.31 338,121,498 44.61% 6,521,281 6. To re-elect Kenton Jarvis as a Director 337,140,292 99.73 914,929 0.27 338,055,221 44.60% 6,575,000 7. To re-elect Catherine Bradley CBE as a Director 336,209,914 97.64 8,133,157 2.36 344,343,071 45.43% 277,381 8. To re-elect Ryanne van der Eijk as a Director 343,695,382 99.82 634,600 0.18 344,329,982 45.43% 286,389 9. To re-elect Harald Eisenächer as a Director 343,685,047 99.81 644,441 0.19 344,329,488 45.43% 286,075 10. To re-elect Sheikh Mansurah Tal-At (‘Moni’) Mannings OBE as a Director 340,217,167 98.80 4,135,656 1.20 344,352,823 45.43% 264,452 11. To re-elect David Robbie as a Director 341,799,446 99.27 2,528,086 0.73 344,327,532 45.43% 282,041 12. To re-elect Dr. Detlef Trefzger as a Director 341,805,146 99.26 2,540,716 0.74 344,345,862 45.43% 275,587 13. To elect Sue Clark as a Director 342,840,258 99.56 1,512,346 0.44 344,352,604 45.43% 267,165 14. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company 328,042,062 95.25 16,370,953 4.75 344,413,015 45.44% 204,513 15. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditors’ remuneration 343,976,002 99.86 467,218 0.14 344,443,220 45.44% 177,081 16. To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations 330,340,905 95.90 14,126,336 4.10 344,467,241 45.44% 157,530 17. To authorise the Directors to allot shares 320,330,941 93.00 24,122,944 7.00 344,453,885 45.44% 168,425 18. To disapply pre-emption rights (Special Resolution) 304,597,968 88.47 39,707,431 11.53 344,305,399 45.42% 305,655 19. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares (Special Resolution) 321,746,466 93.40 22,725,606 6.60 344,472,072 45.44% 144,211 20. To authorise the Company to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days’ notice (Special Resolution) 340,500,162 98.86 3,934,927 1.14 344,435,089 45.44% 187,099 Notes: Based on total issued share capital of 758,010,025 ordinary shares (as at 6 February 2024). A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast “For” or “Against” a resolution. The total voting rights of the Company on 6 February 2024 were 758,010,025. As set out in the Notice of AGM, the Board is ensuring the Company complies with European ownership and control requirements by exercising its powers to suspend voting rights of certain UK and non-EU nationals. At the time of the AGM, the level of ownership by EU persons was 35.96% and accordingly, easyJet has suspended voting rights in respect of certain shares ("Affected Shares") held by non-EU shareholders and the polling results noted above reflect these actions. Such Affected Shares continued to count in the calculation of issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company. National Storage Mechanism In accordance with LR 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business have been submitted to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. In case of queries please contact: Institutional investors and analysts Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373 Media Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

