easyJet Aktie [Valor: 14862522 / ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84]
08.02.2024 12:30:04

Result of AGM

easyJet-Aktie

easyJet
5.90 CHF 2.20%
easyJet plc (EZJ)
Result of AGM

08-Feb-2024 / 11:30 GMT/BST

8 February 2024

easyJet plc

(the “Company”)

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) held earlier today. 

 

All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 17 were each passed as an Ordinary Resolution (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 18 to 20 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed).

 

The polling results for each resolution are set out below:

 

Resolution

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes

% of ISC

Voted1

Votes Withheld2

1.

To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2023

343,691,115

99.94

213,495

0.06

343,904,610

45.37%

717,405

2.

To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report

316,092,533

91.76

28,375,376

8.24

344,467,909

45.44%

158,224

3.

To declare a final dividend for the year ended 30 September 2023

344,270,844

99.93

242,086

0.07

344,512,930

45.45%

101,871

4.

To re-elect Sir Stephen Hester as a Director

328,685,976

97.23

9,357,742

2.77

338,043,718

44.60%

6,573,840

5.

To re-elect Johan Lundgren as a Director

337,089,877

99.69

1,031,621

0.31

338,121,498

44.61%

6,521,281

6.

To re-elect Kenton Jarvis as a Director

337,140,292

99.73

914,929

0.27

338,055,221

44.60%

6,575,000

7.

To re-elect Catherine Bradley CBE as a Director

336,209,914

97.64

8,133,157

2.36

344,343,071

45.43%

277,381

8.

To re-elect Ryanne van der Eijk as a Director

343,695,382

99.82

634,600

0.18

344,329,982

45.43%

286,389

9.

To re-elect Harald Eisenächer as a Director

343,685,047

99.81

644,441

0.19

344,329,488

45.43%

286,075

10.

To re-elect Sheikh Mansurah Tal-At (‘Moni’) Mannings OBE as a Director

340,217,167

98.80

4,135,656

1.20

344,352,823

45.43%

264,452

11.

To re-elect David Robbie as a Director

341,799,446

99.27

2,528,086

0.73

344,327,532

45.43%

282,041

12.

To re-elect Dr. Detlef Trefzger as a Director

341,805,146

99.26

2,540,716

0.74

344,345,862

45.43%

275,587

13.

To elect Sue Clark as a Director

342,840,258

99.56

1,512,346

0.44

344,352,604

45.43%

267,165

14.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company

328,042,062

95.25

16,370,953

4.75

344,413,015

45.44%

204,513

15.

To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditors’ remuneration

343,976,002

99.86

467,218

0.14

344,443,220

45.44%

177,081

16.

To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations

330,340,905

95.90

14,126,336

4.10

344,467,241

45.44%

157,530

17.

To authorise the Directors to allot shares

320,330,941

93.00

24,122,944

7.00

344,453,885

45.44%

168,425

18.

To disapply pre-emption rights (Special Resolution)

304,597,968

88.47

39,707,431

11.53

344,305,399

45.42%

305,655

19.

To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares (Special Resolution)

321,746,466

93.40

22,725,606

6.60

344,472,072

45.44%

144,211

20.

To authorise the Company to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days’ notice (Special Resolution)

340,500,162

98.86

3,934,927

1.14

344,435,089

45.44%

187,099

Notes:

  1. Based on total issued share capital of 758,010,025 ordinary shares (as at 6 February 2024).
  2. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast “For” or “Against” a resolution.
  3. The total voting rights of the Company on 6 February 2024 were 758,010,025.
  4. As set out in the Notice of AGM, the Board is ensuring the Company complies with European ownership and control requirements by exercising its powers to suspend voting rights of certain UK and non-EU nationals. At the time of the AGM, the level of ownership by EU persons was 35.96% and accordingly, easyJet has suspended voting rights in respect of certain shares ("Affected Shares") held by non-EU shareholders and the polling results noted above reflect these actions. Such Affected Shares continued to count in the calculation of issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company.

 

National Storage Mechanism

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business have been submitted to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

 

In case of queries please contact:

  Institutional investors and analysts

Michael Barker

Investor Relations

+44 (0)7985 890 939

Adrian Talbot

Investor Relations

+44 (0)7971 592 373

 

  Media

Anna Knowles

Corporate Communications

+44 (0)7985 873 313

Harry Cameron

Teneo

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

Olivia Peters

Teneo

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

 

 

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Sequence No.: 302639
EQS News ID: 1833611

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1833611&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

