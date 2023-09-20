|
20.09.2023 16:44:14
Result of AGM
Molten Ventures VCT plc
LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Result of Annual General Meeting
20 September 2023
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|AMS AG / Logitech
|128206829
|52.00 %
|19.00 %
|Amazon.com Inc. / Zalando SE
|128210911
|60.00 %
|14.00 %
|Julius Baer Group / Partners Group Hldg. AG / Temenos AG
|128206830
|59.00 %
|14.00 %
At the General Meeting of Molten Ventures VCT plc, held earlier today, on 20 September 2023, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:15 am on 18 September 2023, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at the receiving agent, City Partnership, are set out below:
|Res.
No.
|For
Votes
| For
%
|Discretion Votes
|Discretion
%
| For & Discretion
%
|Against
Votes
| Against
%
|Withheld Votes
|1
|7,279,961
|94.69
|335,218
|4.36
|99.05
|73,104
|0.95
|17,970
|2
|6,745,878
|88.45
|358,803
|4.70
|93.15
|522,202
|6.85
|79,370
|3
|6,201,576
|81.58
|358,803
|4.72
|86.30
|1,041,269
|13.70
|104,605
|4
|7,193,504
|93.45
|335,218
|4.35
|97.80
|168,726
|2.20
|8,805
|5
|6,931,042
|91.93
|335,218
|4.45
|96.38
|273,120
|3.62
|166,873
|6
|7,215,964
|93.67
|358,803
|4.66
|98.33
|129,014
|1.67
|2,472
|7
|6,395,052
|92.17
|358,803
|5.17
|97.34
|184,547
|2.66
|767,851
|8
|6,473,335
|92.67
|358,803
|5.14
|97.81
|152,948
|2.19
|721,167
|9
|6,388,321
|91.88
|358,803
|5.16
|97.04
|205,683
|2.96
|753,446
|10
|5,748,314
|82.29
|392,206
|5.61
|87.90
|844,566
|12.10
|721,167
|11
|6,254,696
|81.38
|659,237
|8.58
|89.96
|771,477
|10.04
|20,843
|12
|6,080,402
|79.31
|630,847
|8.23
|87.54
|955,083
|12.46
|39,921
|13
|7,016,196
|91.31
|463,672
|6.03
|97.34
|204,434
|2.66
|21,951
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Elderstreet VCT PLC
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.