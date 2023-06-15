Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'287 0.1%  SPI 14'907 0.1%  Dow 34'227 0.7%  DAX 16'277 -0.2%  Euro 0.9752 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'362 -0.3%  Gold 1'953 0.5%  Bitcoin 22'357 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8938 -0.8%  Öl 74.3 0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz stellt Aktionsplan Act4Biosimilars für besseren Biosimilar-Zugang vor - Novartis-Aktie profitiert
Bitcoin kaufen - unkompliziert und schnell, Tipps und Tricks zum Bitcoin-Handel
KI-Entwicklung pausiert zum Schutze der Gesellschaft? - CEO von Palantir vermutet anderen Grund
Addex-Aktie mit Kursplus: Addex erhöht Aktienkapital für mehr Finanzierungsflexibilität
Ausblick: Adobe präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Logitech2575132Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528SoftwareONE49645150VAT31186490Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Foresight Vct Aktie [Valor: 12424850 / ISIN: GB00B68K3716]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.06.2023 16:29:14

Result of AGM

Foresight Vct
0.77 GBP -2.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46          

AGM STATEMENT
15 JUNE 2023

The Board of Foresight Vct plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 15 June 2023 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

Gordon Humphries, who has served on the Board since 2007, was not standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting and accordingly he stands down as a Director of the Company with effect from today. He leaves with the Board's thanks for his valued contribution to the Company over the last sixteen years.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 12,256,424 Ordinary Shares, representing 5.01% of the issued share capital as at 13 June 2023. The proxy voting was as follows:

ResolutionVotes For (%)Votes at Discretion of Chair (%)Votes Against (%)
190.45%9.43%0.12%
289.06%7.97%2.97%
388.64%7.94%3.42%
490.39%8.03%1.59%
590.70%8.16%1.14%
690.20%8.03%1.77%
790.52%8.02%1.47%
890.82%8.20%0.98%
988.03%7.89%4.08%
1092.41%7.56%0.03%
1190.33%8.75%0.93%
1285.29%9.42%5.29%
1388.10%9.29%2.61%

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Foresight Vct Plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Foresight Vct Plc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:42 Julius Bär: 20.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
10:16 UBS KeyInvest: Robotik und Drohnen - Intelligente Alleskönner / Swiss Re - Renditechance trotz Stagnation
10:12 Marktüberblick: K+S unter Druck
10:02 DAX Ausblick: Fed setzt auf Zinspause – alle Augen auf die EZB
09:17 Roche und Logitech belasten den SMI
09:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch
13.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, UBS
13.06.23 Stühlerücken im SMI®
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'733.32 19.63 GNSSMU
Short 11'981.31 13.68 SMIUBU
Short 12'439.75 8.78 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'285.63 15.06.2023 16:45:39
Long 10'805.86 18.81 XRSSMU
Long 10'567.83 13.60 XFSSMU
Long 10'123.30 8.82 5SSMPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Logitech-Aktie stürzt zweistellig ab: Logitech-CEO Bracken Darrell tritt zurück
Evolva-Aktie verliert über 40%: Verkaufsüberlegungen aufgrund von Finanzierungsproblemen
Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank Fed verkündet Zinspause - erneute Erhöhung möglich
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street schlussendlich uneins -- SMI schliesst unterhalb der Nulllinie -- DAX steigt auf Allzeithoch und geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Jim Cramer: In diesen Fällen sollte man bei einer Aktie bei fallenden Kursen zugreifen
SoftwareONE-Aktie haussiert zweistellig: Bain Capital bietet mit Gründeraktionären 2,9 Milliarden Franken für SoftwareONE - SoftwareONE lehnt ab
Nach EZB-Zinsendscheid: Dow fester -- SMI pendelt um die Nulllinie -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Meyer Burger-Aktie gewinnt: Meyer Burger schliesst Abnahmepartnerschaft mit BayWa - CEO warnt vor Verschiebungen in Solarbranche
VAT-Aktie wird abgestraft: VAT führt Kurzarbeit für 650 Mitarbeiter in der Schweiz ein
DocMorris-Aktie +24 Prozent: Positive News zum E-Rezept schieben an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit