Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'365 -1.3%  SPI 14'985 -1.1%  Dow 33'480 -0.2%  DAX 15'796 -0.5%  Euro 0.9843 0.6%  EStoxx50 4'348 -0.7%  Gold 1'987 -0.6%  Bitcoin 26'541 5.0%  Dollar 0.8916 0.0%  Öl 79.8 -1.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Hedge-Fonds-Milliardär warnt vor Rezession und deren Folgen
Ausblick: HelloFresh präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Nemetschek SE stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Ausblick: BASF gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: TotalEnergies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405ABB1222171Evolva2121806Partners Group2460882
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Octopus Second AIM VCT Aktie [Valor: 2362508 / ISIN: GB00B0JQZZ80]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.04.2023 19:00:00

Result of AGM

Octopus Second AIM VCT
0.55 GBP 5.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 26 April 2023.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castVotes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
12,582,01789.19301,84010.4311,1170.3811,919
22,577,26188.66318,51510.9611,1170.380
32,307,02481.43328,24711.59197,7346.9873,888
42,292,16081.18328,24811.62203,2797.2083,206
52,492,46186.76269,5129.38111,0023.8633,918
62,457,11484.53272,8269.38176,9536.090
72,584,55489.49269,5129.3433,9301.1718,897
82,571,02289.02287,9079.9729,0671.0118,897
92,507,07388.86274,6379.7339,6641.4185,519
102,522,07889.15276,0079.7531,0571.1077,751
112,594,94190.01269,5129.3518,5810.6423,859
122,438,03988.03274,6529.9256,9072.05137,295
132,628,43490.42269,5129.278,9470.310

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 163,298,364 at the voting record date, 1.8% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Octopus Second AIM VCT PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten