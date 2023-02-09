SMI 11'312 0.3%  SPI 14'580 0.4%  Dow 33'949 -0.6%  DAX 15'623 1.4%  Euro 0.9892 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'268 1.4%  Gold 1'881 0.3%  Bitcoin 20'795 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9187 -0.2%  Öl 84.8 -0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Zwei EZB-Mitglieder fordern wohl weitere Zinsschritte nach März
Darum legt der Euro zum US-Dollar leicht zu - zum Franken unverändert
So entwickeln sich Silberpreis, Erdgaspreis & Co. am Donnerstagmittag am Rohstoffmarkt
Unilever-Aktie profitiert: Preiserhöhungen bei Unilver zahlen sich aus - Überraschend viel Gewinn
BAT-Aktie trotzdem tiefrot: British American Tobacco mit Steigerungen bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
easyJet Aktie [Valor: 14862522 / ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.02.2023 13:45:06

Result of AGM

easyJet
5.43 CHF -3.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Result of AGM

09-Feb-2023 / 12:45 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

9 February 2023

easyJet plc

(the Company)

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held earlier today. 

 

All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 15 were each passed as an Ordinary Resolution (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 16 to 19 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed).

 

The polling results for each resolution are set out below:

 

Resolution

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes

% of ISC

Voted1

Votes Withheld2

1.

To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2022

246,337,345

99.96

100,024

0.04

246,437,369

32.51%

10,437,562

2.

To approve the Directors Remuneration Report

197,315,595

80.59

47,513,517

19.41

244,829,112

32.30%

12,053,532

3.

To re-appoint Stephen Hester as a Director

209,989,961

89.33

25,081,601

10.67

235,071,562

31.01%

21,810,163

4.

To re-appoint Johan Lundgren as a Director

234,202,817

95.66

10,627,748

4.34

244,830,565

32.30%

12,056,239

5.

To re-appoint Kenton Jarvis as a Director

244,174,243

99.77

570,281

0.23

244,744,524

32.29%

12,124,751

6.

To re-appoint Catherine Bradley CBE as a Director

253,205,729

98.69

3,363,836

1.31

256,569,565

33.85%

308,488

7.

To re-appoint Sheikh Mansurah Tal-At (Moni) Mannings as a Director

243,853,848

95.04

12,713,328

4.96

256,567,176

33.85%

315,180

8.

To re-appoint David Robbie as a Director

256,053,378

99.82

469,009

0.18

256,522,387

33.84%

358,902

9.

To appoint Ryanne van der Eijk as a Director

256,105,370

99.83

430,662

0.17

256,536,032

33.84%

342,433

10.

To appoint Harald Eisenächer as a Director

256,104,056

99.84

416,333

0.16

256,520,389

33.84%

357,284

11.

To appoint Dr. Detlef Trefzger as a Director

256,096,533

99.83

432,773

0.17

256,529,306

33.84%

349,788

12.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company

241,673,679

94.29

14,640,545

5.71

256,314,224

33.81%

563,179

13.

To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditors remuneration

252,822,206

98.53

3,774,808

1.47

256,597,014

33.85%

276,350

14.

To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure

234,076,125

91.21

22,552,934

8.79

256,629,059

33.86%

254,412

15.

To authorise the Directors to allot shares

200,677,803

84.87

35,778,698

15.13

236,456,501

31.19%

20,423,995

16.

To disapply pre-emption rights (Special Resolution)

212,997,843

83.04

43,510,548

16.96

256,508,391

33.84%

363,636

17.

To disapply pre-emption rights - specified capital investments (Special Resolution)

205,420,947

80.08

51,102,295

19.92

256,523,242

33.84%

358,107

18.

To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares (Special Resolution)

234,529,532

91.41

22,052,097

8.59

256,581,629

33.85%

297,295

19.

To authorise the Company to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days notice (Special Resolution)

249,401,662

97.20

7,183,555

2.80

256,585,217

33.85%

292,919

Notes:

  1. Based on total issued share capital of 758,010,025 ordinary shares (as at 7 February 2023).
  2. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast For or Against a resolution.
  3. The total voting rights of the Company on 7 February 2023 were 758,010,025.
  4. As set out in the Notice of AGM, the Board is ensuring the Company complies with European ownership and control requirements by exercising its powers to suspend voting rights of certain UK and non-EU nationals. At the time of the AGM, the level of ownership by EU persons was 38.4% and accordingly, easyJet has suspended voting rights in respect of certain shares ("Affected Shares") held by non-EU shareholders and the polling results noted above reflect these actions. Such Affected Shares continued to count in the calculation of issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company.

 

 

Board & Committee changes

Julie Southern and Andreas Bierwirth did not put themselves forward for re-election at the AGM and therefore stood down from the Board at the conclusion of the meeting. As a result, the following changes have been made to the membership and constitution of the Committees with effect from the close of the AGM:

 

  • David Robbie has succeeded Julie Southern as Chair of the Audit Committee.
  • The Safety Committee has been renamed the Safety & Operational Readiness Committee to better reflect the scope of its activities and Dr Detlef Trefzger has succeeded Andreas Bierwirth as Chair. The revised terms of reference are available at https://corporate.easyjet.com/investors/governance.  
  • David Robbie and Dr Detlef Trefzger have become members of the Nominations Committee.

 

The full membership of the Board Committees from the close of the AGM will be as follows:

  • Audit Committee: David Robbie (Chair), Catherine Bradley, Dr Detlef Trefzger.
  • Remuneration Committee: Moni Mannings (Chair), Harald Eisenächer, David Robbie.
  • Nominations Committee: Stephen Hester (Chair), Catherine Bradley, Moni Mannings, David Robbie, Dr Detlef Trefzger.
  • Safety & Operational Readiness Committee: Dr Detlef Trefzger (Chair), Ryanne van der Eijk.
  • Finance Committee: Catherine Bradley (Chair), Harald Eisenächer, David Robbie.

As previously announced Sue Clark will join the Board as Senior Independent Director and a member of the Audit, Nominations and Safety & Operational Readiness Committees with effect from 1 March 2023.

National Storage Mechanism

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business have been submitted to the FCAs National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

 

In case of queries please contact:

Institutional investors and analysts:

 

Michael Barker

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7985 890 939

Adrian Talbot

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7971 592 373

 

 

 

Media:

Anna Knowles

Corporate Communications

+44 (0)7985 873 313

Edward Simpkins

FGS Global

+44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801

Dorothy Burwell

FGS Global

+44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

 

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 222127
EQS News ID: 1556321

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1556321&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu easyJet plc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
02.02.23 easyJet Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.01.23 easyJet Buy UBS AG
26.01.23 easyJet Sell Deutsche Bank AG
26.01.23 easyJet Market-Perform Bernstein Research
25.01.23 easyJet Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: NOVO NORDISK, MERCK, COLGATE PALMOLIVE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der NOVO NORDISK, MERCK und COLGATE PALMOLIVE vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: NOVO NORDISK, MERCK, COLGATE PALMOLIVE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:13 UBS KeyInvest: Luxusgüter - Schicke Outperformer / ASML Holding - Rendite mit High-Tech
09:13 Vontobel: derimail - Multi Bonus-Zertifikate mit Partizipation
09:12 Marktüberblick: Siemens hebt Prognose an
08:31 SMI vor Stabilisierung
08.02.23 DAX Ausblick: Jerome Powell macht Anlegern Mut
08.02.23 Aktien aktuell: NOVO NORDISK, MERCK, COLGATE PALMOLIVE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
07.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.45% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Commerzbank AG
07.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Roche, UBS, Zurich Insurance
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'783.97 19.19 XSSMTU
Short 12'001.43 13.98 D0SSMU
Short 12'469.55 8.81 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'311.15 09.02.2023 13:38:38
Long 10'873.53 19.52 MXSSMU
Long 10'637.59 13.98 AJSSMU
Long 10'179.62 8.95 5SSMPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BAT-Aktie trotzdem tiefrot: British American Tobacco mit Steigerungen bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Credit Suisse-Aktie in Rot: CS schliesst 2022 mit hohem Milliardenverlust ab - CS-Bonustopf wird gekürzt
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Meyer Burger und NorSun vereinbaren langfristigen Liefervertrag
Neue Daten bestätigen: Die Schweiz ist kein Steuerparadies - der Kanton Zug schon
Vontobel-Aktie verlustreich: Vontobel verbucht Gewinnrückgang in 2022 - CEO verdient weniger
Ausblick: Credit Suisse (CS) informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Bayer-Aktie steigt: Neuer Bayer-CEO kommt von Roche
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Donnerstagmittag mit Einbussen
Microsoft-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Microsoft bläst mit ChatGPT zum Angriff auf Google - Britisches Kartellamt gegen Activision Blizzard-Übernahme
ams OSRAM-Aktie im Sinkflug: ams OSRAM mit Umsatz- und Ergebniseinbruch - Apple als möglicher Grosskunde

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.