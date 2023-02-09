easyJet plc (EZJ)

Result of AGM



09-Feb-2023 / 12:45 GMT/BST

9 February 2023 easyJet plc (the Company) Results of Annual General Meeting The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held earlier today. All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 15 were each passed as an Ordinary Resolution (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 16 to 19 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed). The polling results for each resolution are set out below: Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes % of ISC Voted1 Votes Withheld2 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2022 246,337,345 99.96 100,024 0.04 246,437,369 32.51% 10,437,562 2. To approve the Directors Remuneration Report 197,315,595 80.59 47,513,517 19.41 244,829,112 32.30% 12,053,532 3. To re-appoint Stephen Hester as a Director 209,989,961 89.33 25,081,601 10.67 235,071,562 31.01% 21,810,163 4. To re-appoint Johan Lundgren as a Director 234,202,817 95.66 10,627,748 4.34 244,830,565 32.30% 12,056,239 5. To re-appoint Kenton Jarvis as a Director 244,174,243 99.77 570,281 0.23 244,744,524 32.29% 12,124,751 6. To re-appoint Catherine Bradley CBE as a Director 253,205,729 98.69 3,363,836 1.31 256,569,565 33.85% 308,488 7. To re-appoint Sheikh Mansurah Tal-At (Moni) Mannings as a Director 243,853,848 95.04 12,713,328 4.96 256,567,176 33.85% 315,180 8. To re-appoint David Robbie as a Director 256,053,378 99.82 469,009 0.18 256,522,387 33.84% 358,902 9. To appoint Ryanne van der Eijk as a Director 256,105,370 99.83 430,662 0.17 256,536,032 33.84% 342,433 10. To appoint Harald Eisenächer as a Director 256,104,056 99.84 416,333 0.16 256,520,389 33.84% 357,284 11. To appoint Dr. Detlef Trefzger as a Director 256,096,533 99.83 432,773 0.17 256,529,306 33.84% 349,788 12. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company 241,673,679 94.29 14,640,545 5.71 256,314,224 33.81% 563,179 13. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditors remuneration 252,822,206 98.53 3,774,808 1.47 256,597,014 33.85% 276,350 14. To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure 234,076,125 91.21 22,552,934 8.79 256,629,059 33.86% 254,412 15. To authorise the Directors to allot shares 200,677,803 84.87 35,778,698 15.13 236,456,501 31.19% 20,423,995 16. To disapply pre-emption rights (Special Resolution) 212,997,843 83.04 43,510,548 16.96 256,508,391 33.84% 363,636 17. To disapply pre-emption rights - specified capital investments (Special Resolution) 205,420,947 80.08 51,102,295 19.92 256,523,242 33.84% 358,107 18. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares (Special Resolution) 234,529,532 91.41 22,052,097 8.59 256,581,629 33.85% 297,295 19. To authorise the Company to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days notice (Special Resolution) 249,401,662 97.20 7,183,555 2.80 256,585,217 33.85% 292,919 Notes: Based on total issued share capital of 758,010,025 ordinary shares (as at 7 February 2023). A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast For or Against a resolution. The total voting rights of the Company on 7 February 2023 were 758,010,025. As set out in the Notice of AGM, the Board is ensuring the Company complies with European ownership and control requirements by exercising its powers to suspend voting rights of certain UK and non-EU nationals. At the time of the AGM, the level of ownership by EU persons was 38.4% and accordingly, easyJet has suspended voting rights in respect of certain shares ("Affected Shares") held by non-EU shareholders and the polling results noted above reflect these actions. Such Affected Shares continued to count in the calculation of issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company. Board & Committee changes Julie Southern and Andreas Bierwirth did not put themselves forward for re-election at the AGM and therefore stood down from the Board at the conclusion of the meeting. As a result, the following changes have been made to the membership and constitution of the Committees with effect from the close of the AGM: David Robbie has succeeded Julie Southern as Chair of the Audit Committee.

The Safety Committee has been renamed the Safety & Operational Readiness Committee to better reflect the scope of its activities and Dr Detlef Trefzger has succeeded Andreas Bierwirth as Chair. The revised terms of reference are available at https://corporate.easyjet.com/investors/governance .

https://corporate.easyjet.com/investors/governance David Robbie and Dr Detlef Trefzger have become members of the Nominations Committee. The full membership of the Board Committees from the close of the AGM will be as follows: Audit Committee : David Robbie (Chair), Catherine Bradley, Dr Detlef Trefzger.

Remuneration Committee : Moni Mannings (Chair), Harald Eisen ächer, David Robbie.

Nominations Committee : Stephen Hester (Chair), Catherine Bradley, Moni Mannings, David Robbie, Dr Detlef Trefzger.

Safety & Operational Readiness Committee : Dr Detlef Trefzger (Chair), Ryanne van der Eijk.

Finance Committee : Catherine Bradley (Chair), Harald Eisen ächer, David Robbie. As previously announced Sue Clark will join the Board as Senior Independent Director and a member of the Audit, Nominations and Safety & Operational Readiness Committees with effect from 1 March 2023. National Storage Mechanism In accordance with LR 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business have been submitted to the FCAs National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.


