Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’495 -0.1%  SPI 15’159 -0.1%  Dow 38’420 -1.2%  DAX 18’097 0.1%  Euro 0.9811 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’001 0.2%  Gold 2’329 -1.0%  Bitcoin 63’427 1.6%  Dollar 0.9132 1.1%  Öl 90.5 1.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Kuros32581411ABB1222171Idorsia36346343
Top News
Darum verlieren Euro und Franken zum US-Dollar deutlich an Wert
Günstigere Alternative zu NVIDIA: Hier sehen Analysten noch Potenzial
So bewegen sich Gold & Co. heute
Memecoins erleben Aufschwung: PEPE-Coin mit starkem Kursanstieg
Medmix-Aktie: Medmix beruft René Willi zum neuen CEO
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Rockwool International A-S Aktie [Valor: 364101 / ISIN: DK0010219153]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.04.2024 20:45:11

Restricted Share Unit Programs

finanzen.net zero Rockwool International A-S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Rockwool International A-S
2286.00 DKK -2.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 17 - 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

10 April 2024

Restricted Share Unit Programs

The ROCKWOOL A/S Board of Directors has today, in accordance with the remuneration policy approved at the Annual General Meeting 10 April 2024, decided to allocate Restricted Share Units, including phantom units, ("RSUs”) to a group of up to 85 key employees in leading positions, including Group Management (the "Participants”). The scheme is designed to align the interest of the Participants to those of our shareholders, and to give the Participants an incentive to make a long-term commitment as well as to promote value creation within the group.

The Board of Directors has granted the Participants a total of 7,725 RSUs and, subject to vesting, each RSU entitles the holder to receive one ROCKWOOL B-share or, in case of phantom units, a cash-based settlement to the corresponding share value at the time of transfer. The fair value of each RSU is 2,243.21 DKK being the 15 days average price of ROCKWOOL’s B-share up to the date of approval of the allocation. The total fair value of the RSU allocation is 2.3 MEUR.

The RSUs will vest on 25 May 2027. Following the end of the vesting period the allocated RSUs are replaced by B-shares with a face value of DKK 10 or, in case of phantom units, a corresponding cash settlement, conditional to the Participant being employed within the ROCKWOOL Group.

Holders of the RSUs will have no rights as a shareholder until transfer to the Participants as ROCKWOOL B-shares following the aforementioned vesting period. Information on completed transfers of B-shares to registered management members will be published as a company announcement following the end of the vesting period and included in the ROCKWOOL A/S Remuneration Report for the relevant financial year.

The RSU allocation is subject to Danish law and to the remuneration policy.

The RSU programs will have no dilution effect on existing shareholders.

The remuneration policy can be found on
https://www.rockwool.com/group/about-us/corporate-governance/remuneration/.

Further information:        

Michael Zarin
Vice President, Group Communications
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 40 84 15 26

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Rockwool International A-S (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rockwool International A-S (B)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:

❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle

Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:33 SMI am Ende doch schwächer
09:18 SG-Marktüberblick: 10.04.2024
08:46 Börse Aktuell – EZB vs. Fed – Wer senkt die Zinsen zuerst?
08:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
06:16 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips im Rückwärtsgang
09.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf S&P 500 Index®, NASDAQ 100 Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
09.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Kühne + Nagel, Sika
08.04.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: If you ain"t first, you"re last
04.04.24 Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’967.85 19.14 D1SSMU
Short 12’234.03 13.28 H1SSMU
Short 12’651.82 8.77 PFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’495.21 10.04.2024 17:30:11
Long 11’015.52 19.80 S5TMYU
Long 10’742.39 13.51 SSQMQU
Long 10’288.05 8.83 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold-Standard Revival: Ökonomen prognostizieren Vorbereitungen der Zentralbanken
"Zweites CS-Desaster verhindern": Bundesrat ergreift Massnahmen - UBS-Aktie deutlich tiefer
Rheinmetall-Aktie dennoch deutlich tiefer: 20 weitere Schützenpanzer von Rheinmetall sollen Ukraine helfen
UBS-Aktie tiefer: UBS soll Tauschgeschäft in China erwägen
Barry Callebaut-Aktie springt hoch: Barry Callebaut kann Umsatz steigern - verdient aber weniger
DocMorris-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: Einlöse-App für E-Rezepte bereit für den Start
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA steigt am Mittwochnachmittag
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste
Novartis-Aktie kaum verändert: Novartis will Stellen in Entwicklungssparte streichen
Goldpreis auf Rekordjagd: Experte rät dennoch von Verkauf ab - Fortsetzung des Aufwärtstrends erwartet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit