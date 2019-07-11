Restorative Dentistry Benefits Highlighted by a Teenager's Recovery from a Devastating Vape Pen Explosion says Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental Clinic

BURBANK, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A June 19article on Live Science detailed a teen's horrific injury that left him with a broken jaw and knocked out several of his front teeth. According to the article, the boy was smoking a vape device when it exploded next to his mouth, causing the damage and necessitating a two-hour journey to the nearest trauma center. After several months, numerous surgeries and significant dental work, the teen is now on a path to what will hopefully be a full recovery. Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that while dental injuries as extensive and traumatic as the teen's are fortunately fairly rare, modern advances in dentistry allow patients to recover from trauma and medical conditions that would have been considered limited or nonexistent in previous decades and centuries.

Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental notes that that restorative dentistry is an important subfield of dentistry that is devoted to restoring—and in severe cases, reconstructing—a patient's teeth and mouth. The clinic notes that this subfield can involve smaller scale procedures that replace decaying or missing teeth all the way up to full mouth reconstructions.

Restorative dentistry allows patients to recover from severe injuries, but it can also help patients recover from severe bouts of tooth decay and similar ailments, adds Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental. When conditions such as periodontitis are allowed to spread and fester, teeth can quite literally rot out and the underlying bone structures can weaken, leaving a patient's mouth exposed and vulnerable to even further damage and infection. The clinic notes that patients should, under no circumstances, allow ailments or injuries to progress to these points, but that in severe cases such as these there are still avenues for restoration. That being said, the clinic says it is important to note that there is a point where restoration may no longer mean that a patient will recover full functionality and aesthetics. Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental strongly recommends that patients get treatment for dental concerns at the first sign of concern—and better yet, visit their dentist for routine checkups as some ailments may exist before patients are aware of them. There's little doubt that prevention and stopping small problems from becoming large ones can save enormous pain, heartache, and financial expense.

Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that patients should also be wary of activities that might be conducive to injury or encourage tooth decay. The clinic concedes that the risk for injuries as severe as the teen's injury mentioned in the article above are not everyday occurrences, but smoking—either traditional tobacco products or e-cigarettes—has a significant body of evidence that already suggests it is detrimental to oral health on its own.

Interested readers can find out more information on restorative dentistry by visiting https://www.drbostani.com/ or by calling 818-975-3073.



SOURCE Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental