04.06.2020 16:58:00

Restaurant365 Announces Recovery Toolkit

IRVINE, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365®, the leading all-in-one restaurant management platform, today announced an additional set of tools designed to stimulate restaurant recovery. Restaurant365's new features address the key areas currently facing restaurants: re-hiring, staffing, customer safety, delivery and profitability.

"As we listen to customers, their stories of perseverance continue to inspire us," said Tony Smith, co-founder and chief executive officer of Restaurant365. "Now, more than ever, we're taking their feedback and quickly turning it into product functionality that will directly aid in their recovery."

Restaurant365 fast-tracked these enhancements specifically to help restaurants emerge successfully from the COVID-19 health crisis:

  • TheProfitability Report analyzes which restaurant locations will maintain profitability, break even or lose money based on their trending sales and expenses.
  • Order Mode Profitability Dashboard reports profitability by service type and delivery provider (e.g., DoorDash vs. Uber Eats). Users can see a clear view of on-premise and off-premise performance and can drill down to the menu item level to see their most and least profitable menu items by segment.
  • Smart Labor optimizes labor by creating custom labor models. Operators see pre-populated, intelligent labor recommendations for each hour directly on the scheduler.
  • Health and Sanitation Checklist helps restaurants prepare for reopening. Users now have access to an editable manager log task list with daily activities that promote health and sanitation.
  • Hire helps operators ramp up hiring as they reopen. Built for restaurants, it provides easy-to-use templates, posts to multiple job sites, and facilitates screening and onboarding forms.

Essentials for a smart restaurant recovery are available at Restaurant365's Recovery Resource Center. Additional information on Restaurant365 is available at www.restaurant365.com.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the industry's leading all-in-one, cloud-based accounting, inventory, and scheduling solution developed specifically for restaurants. The R365 platform simplifies day-to-day management for restaurant operators, allowing them to control food costs and optimize labor costs. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems including POS providers, payroll processors, vendors and banks. The result is accurate, timely reporting that provides a clear and complete view of their businesses. Restaurant365 allows operators to focus on what matters -- their guests. Backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ and Tiger Global Management. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California, with an office in Austin, Texas. Additional information is available at Restaurant365.com.

Media Contact:
Patti-Lynn Walker, Marketing Director
pwalker@restaurant365.com

