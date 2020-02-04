04.02.2020 01:04:00

Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Results on February 10, 2020

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX/NYSE: QSR, TSX: QSP) will release its full year and fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, February 10, 2020 and will host an investor conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Restaurant Brands International (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)

The earnings call will be webcast on the company's investor relations website http://investor.rbi.com and a replay will be available for 30 days following the release. Investors may also access the conference call via the following dial-in numbers: (877) 317-6711 for U.S. callers, (866) 450-4696 for Canadian callers, and (412) 317-5475 for callers from other countries.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $33 billion in system-wide sales and over 26,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

