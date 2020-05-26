Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
26.05.2020 21:20:00

Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference

TORONTO, May 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX/NYSE: QSR, TSX: QSP) announced today that the company will participate in the virtual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time.

Restaurant Brands International (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)

A live audio webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website (https://www.rbi.com/investor-home) and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $34 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restaurant-brands-international-inc-announces-participation-at-upcoming-investor-conference-301065472.html

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 342.50
6.30 %
The Swatch Grp 190.50
5.05 %
Swiss Re 66.20
4.95 %
UBS Group 10.04
4.12 %
CS Group 8.44
3.59 %
Novartis 82.28
-1.00 %
Alcon 60.06
-1.05 %
Nestle 102.58
-1.19 %
Roche Hldg G 344.25
-1.36 %
Lonza Grp 485.80
-3.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Webinar - Equity Index Spreads
14:37
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:47
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG, Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG
09:28
Vontobel: derimail - Wirecard mit 40% Europäischer Barriere
08:36
Konjunkturoptimismus beflügelt SMI
25.05.20
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Corona-Verwerfungen: Für diese Aktien könnte es im SMI bald knapp werden
Top 10: Für diese Aktien sieht Jim Cramer grosses Potenzial
Aktienexperte rät von Wetten gegen die US-Wirtschaft ab - Dow Jones könnte auf 40'000 Zähler steigen
Kühne+Nagel-Grossaktionär rechnet mit tiefgreifendem Stellenabbau
SMI schlussendlich freundlich -- DAX schliesst knapp unter 11'400 Punkten -- Wall Street-Handel ruht feiertagsbedingt -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI letztlich unentschlossen -- DAX schliesst über 11'500 Punkten -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Grün
Wirecard-Aktie knickt ein: Wirecard-Jahresabschluss verzögert sich erneut
ARYZTA-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Drittes Quartal mit voller Wucht von Corona-Krise getroffen
Lufthansa-Rettungspaket der Bundesregierung in trockenen Tüchern - Aktie im Höhenflug
Dieses chinesische Unternehmen ist Samsung in Sachen Mega-Smartphone-Akku auf den Fersen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI letztlich unentschlossen -- DAX schliesst über 11'500 Punkten -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt konnte sich am Dienstag nicht so recht entscheiden. Der der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich hingegen fester. An den US-Börsen geht es am Dienstag deutlich aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zogen am Dienstag weiter an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB