29.06.2020 13:20:00

Responding to the "COVID Slide," Mathnasium Launches Kickstart Program

Specialized learning plans target math concepts missed during school shutdowns 

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2020 /CNW/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers — committed to changing lives through math — is launching the Mathnasium Kickstart Program to address the loss of math skills and comprehension that resulted when schools were closed for the final 10-12 weeks of the academic year. The learning loss students experienced, dubbed the "COVID slide" by academic experts, further compounds the loss typically associated with the "summer slide."

Recent research by the NWEA stated that math was the academic subject hardest hit by the school shutdowns. The organization projected that some students could lose up to a full year of math comprehension if learning deficits are not addressed through additional instruction. Because math knowledge is cumulative, concepts missed now could take years to make up, jeopardizing future math learning.

"Mathnasium's thorough evaluation of standards and curriculum frameworks resulted in a series of strategic assessments that pinpoint learning gaps students have developed over the past few months," said Associate Vice President of Education and Training John Bianchette. "The combination of our customized learning plans and instructional methodology address those gaps and reverses the COVID slide."

The Kickstart Program runs through Algebra 1 in the U.S. and grade 9 in Canada. Students can learn from anywhere: in person at local learning centers, or live online with Mathnasium@home.

Mathnasium builds a student's foundation and future ability to be successful in mathematics. Studies show that students who attend a neighborhood Mathnasium Learning Center regularly boost their grades and scores, learn critical-thinking and problem-solving skills, and gain self-confidence. To see independent research on Mathnasium's effectiveness, see www.mathnasium.com/our-results

About Mathnasium 
North America's leading, math-only supplemental education franchise, Mathnasium teaches math so that children understand it, master it, and love it. The result of 40+ years of hands-on instruction and research, the Mathnasium Method™ has transformed the lives of children in grades 2-12 since 2002. With more than 1,000 learning centers worldwide, Mathnasium is ranked #2 in Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy in America for 2019.

www.mathnasium.com

Contact:
Joanne Helperin
 Marketing Communications Manager
joanne.helperin@mathnasium
(323) 271-0851

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/responding-to-the-covid-slide-mathnasium-launches-kickstart-program-301084624.html

SOURCE Mathnasium Learning Centers

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.71
1.25 %
Sika 183.25
0.94 %
Geberit 470.60
0.79 %
UBS Group 10.82
0.70 %
Lonza Grp 502.20
0.66 %
CieFinRichemont 60.04
-0.07 %
Adecco Group 44.49
-0.07 %
Roche Hldg G 332.35
-0.34 %
The Swatch Grp 185.10
-0.48 %
Alcon 54.44
-1.77 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:48
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Callable BRCs auf internationale Pharmatitel
08:24
Ein Semester der Extreme
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
23.06.20
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:00
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
24.06.20
Schroders: Should investors be wary about the fast recovery in the credit market?
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Wirecard-Aktie verdoppelt sich: Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Ex-Vorstand Marsalek will sich angeblich nicht stellen
Bank of America hebt ihre Prognose zum Ölpreis an
Novartis zieht EU- Zulassungsantrag für Augenmittel zurück - Zulassung für verschiedene Medikamente in Japan erhalten - Aktie unverändert
SMI unentschlossen -- DAX volatil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 26: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
US-Wahl im November: Müssen Anleger mit einem Crash rechnen, wenn Trump die Wahl verliert?
Das sind die beliebtesten Kryptos in Japan - Ripple vor Ethereum
Roche-Verwaltungsratspräsident Franz will kein Gehalt spenden - Roche-Aktie auf Richtungssuche
Analystin sieht weiteren Wertgaranten bei Amazon und setzt Mega-Kursziel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI unentschlossen -- DAX volatil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt findet am Montag keine klare Richtung. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt sich unentschlossen. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag Abschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB