Respond Software Selected As 2020 Distinguished Vendor by TAG Cyber

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Respond Software, innovators in Robotic Decision Automation (RDA) for security operations, is announcing today its selection by TAG Cyber as a Distinguished Vendor in this year's 2020 Security Annual. TAG Cyber is a research and advisory firm focused on democratizing world-class support for everyone. Based in New York City and led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, the firm is proud to support enterprise and government customers around the world.

With its inclusion in the Security Annual, Respond Software is part of an industry collective supporting democratization of cyber security research and advisory materials. Each distinguished vendor is selected by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber, and agrees to support and promote the free report, available today for free download at https://tinyurl.com/y5s5vdzy.

The 2020 Security Annual is a series from TAG Cyber that has been published each September since 2016. The massive report offers expert guidance, analysis and education on 50 different aspects of the cyber security ecosystem.

Respond Analyst provides security teams with affordable, easy-to-implement software that delivers expert-level judgement about security alerts at scale. Benefits include:

Decisions at machine speed: Respond Analyst uses Robotic Decision Automation (RDA), a new class of security software automation. The solution applies human judgement at machine speed, scale and consistency.

In the last week, the Respond Analyst processed over 3.2 billion security events and found 59 incidents across its rapidly growing customer base. This is a 1,412% increase in events processed over the same week last year.

Mike Armistead, CEO and co-founder of Respond Software, said: "It's an honor to have been selected for this collective as a Distinguished Vendor. We encourage everyone to download the TAG Cyber Annual and read the work of Dr. Amoroso and his team."

Dr. Ed Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber, said: "The worldwide success of Respond Software is a testament to the work of the team at Respond Software. Their security operations solutions are a perfect example of industry leaders seeing a problem first-hand, and then doing something about it."

About Respond Software

Respond Software delivers near-instant return on investment to organizations in their battle against cyber-crime. As a leader in the emerging class of automated software known as Robotic Decision Automation (RDA), Respond Software is working to address the critical shortage of skilled security analysts impacting security teams of all sizes. Its patented intelligent decision engine, PGO®, uniquely combines human expert judgement with the scale and consistency of software to dramatically increase capacity and improve monitoring and triage capabilities at a fraction of the cost of in-house or outsourced personnel. Respond Software was founded in 2016 by security and software industry veterans and services customers across critical infrastructure sectors such as banking, energy, and retail. https://respond-software.com/

