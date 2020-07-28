+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
28.07.2020 02:00:00

Respada Global Healthcare Summit 2020 will take a closer look at how Covid-19 is shaping health-tech and pharma landscape

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A 'Global Healthcare Summit' with pioneers and leaders in the healthcare industry will take place on 30 July 2020. This virtual event is organized by Respada, an invitation only niche platform providing private market opportunities to the ultra-affluent.

Robert Bollinger, Founder and Director, John Hopkins University's Center for Clinical Global Health Education will be delivering the keynote address on 'Grand Challenges in Public Health Policy.' In his speech, Bollinger will address the challenges faced by global leaders at the time of Covid-19 and give insight into critical decisions that followed the pandemic. He will also illustrate key opportunities as well as crossroads for public-private partnerships in the light of Covid-19.

The summit will consist of two panels and the first panel on 'Healthcare Technology Trends' will focus on topical issues such as contact-tracing, telehealth and adoption of health technology that leapfrogged in 2020. The second panel on 'Drug Development Landscape' will discuss the impact of Covid-19 on the shifting landscape of biopharma firms.

Ten thought leaders from across the globe including Reid Maclellan, MD, Founder and CEO, Cortina Health, Fai Poon, President, Quacell Biotechnology Ltd., Uzma Sayed, MD, President, Align Us and Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO, Back9 Healthcare Consulting, Jonathan Larsen, Chairman and CEO, Ping An Global Voyager Fund, Samoon Ahmad, MD, Bellevue Medical Center, Reid Rubsamen, MD, Flow Pharma and David Kerwar, Chief Product Officer, Mount Sinai Health System, will be members of the panel.

John Prince, CEO, Respada who is also a panelist says, "Covid-19 is a pivotal moment defining future trends in healthcare and this summit is an opportunity for innovators, front-line workers, investors and policymakers to take a closer look at the changing healthcare landscape."

A media briefing session is scheduled for 29 July 2020 at 10 AM ET and Respada invites friends from media to participate in this session. Please click here to RSVP.

About RESPADA

Respada is an invitation only, integrated, global platform that frames strategic opportunities in the private markets for affluent family offices and UHNWIs, providing a full suite of resources to complement their organizations. For further information about Respada, please visit: https://respada.com.

For further information about the Global Healthcare Summit and to register, please visit: https://members.respada.com/upcoming-event/global-healthcare-summit

Respada PR contacts:
New York: Rachel Xingrxing@respada.com
London: Sneha Madhurismadhuri@respada.com

 

SOURCE RESPADA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 207.90
2.41 %
Alcon 56.32
2.21 %
The Swatch Grp 192.50
2.01 %
Geberit 514.60
1.66 %
Nestle 110.48
0.91 %
CS Group 9.82
-0.02 %
Swiss Re 74.34
-0.13 %
Novartis 77.87
-0.26 %
Swisscom 491.40
-0.55 %
Swiss Life Hldg 346.40
-0.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

27.07.20
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
27.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Callable BRCs auf US Banken mit 50% Barriere
27.07.20
Von Sommerloch noch keine Spur
27.07.20
Gewinnmitnahmen drücken SMI in die Tiefe
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bank of America zu Joe Biden: Warum ein Machtwechsel im Weissen Haus zu einer Aktien-Rally führen könnte
Bitcoin zeitweise über 10'000-Dollar-Marke: So bewegen sich die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Tesla schafft alle Voraussetzungen für S&P 500-Aufnahme - Tesla-Bullen haben nie daran gezweifelt
Moderna-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Impfstoffkandidat wird an 30 000 Menschen getestet - USA verdoppeln Gelder
US-Dollarkurs bröckelt weiter - Euro auf höchstem Stand seit September 2018
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus, DAX unverändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
Hat Apple seinen Zenit überschritten? Tech-Experte mit düsterer Zukunftsprognose für den iPhone-Hersteller
Hinweise in SEC-Dokument: Warren Buffett kauft offenbar Berkshire-Aktien zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus, DAX unverändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte konnte am Montag Gewinne erzielen, während der deutsche Leitindex auf der Stelle trat. Die Anleger an der Wall Street griffen am Montag zu. Zum Wochenstart prägten vor allem rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB