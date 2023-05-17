|
17.05.2023 15:29:37
Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting
Company announcement
Orphazyme A/S
No. 8/2023
Ole Maaløes Vej 3
DK-2200 Copenhagen N
www.orphazyme.com
Company Registration No. 32266355
Copenhagen, Denmark, May 17, 2023 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (the "Company”), today held its Annual General Meeting, at which the Annual General Meeting:
Financial year 2022
- Took note of the Board of Directors’ report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year;
- Adopted the Company’s annual report for 2022
- Adopted that the profit related to the financial year 2022 is carried forward
- Approved the remuneration report for 2022 (advisory vote)
- Approved the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2023
Discharge of liability
- Granted discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management in relation to the annual report for 2022
Composition of the Board of Directors
- Bo Jesper Hansen, John Sommer Schmidt and Anders Fink Vadsholt withdrew their candidacies as members of the Board of Directors
- Michael Hove, Jakob Bendtsen and Jakob Have were elected as new members of the Board of Directors
- Re-elected EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as the Company’s auditor in accordance with the recommendation from the Audit Committee
- After the Company’s Annual General Meeting was held, the Board of Directors constituted itself by appointing Michael Hove as Chairman
An overview of the qualifications and competencies of the new members of the Board of Directors is attached to this announcement.
Proposals by the Board of Directors
- Adopted to renew the current authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares
- The proposal to adopt a revised remuneration policy was withdrawn
For additional information, please contact
Orphazyme A/S
Michael Hove, Chairman of the board +45 28 12 66 09
Attachments
- Orphazyme - Company announcement - Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting
- Appendix 1 - New members of the Board of Directors of Orphazyme
