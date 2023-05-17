Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'490 -0.3%  SPI 15'144 -0.3%  Dow 33'135 0.4%  DAX 15'986 0.6%  Euro 0.9757 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'330 0.3%  Gold 1'980 -0.4%  Bitcoin 24'127 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9016 0.5%  Öl 75.9 1.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Vonovia-Aktie höher: Vonovia-Chef fordert Initiative der deutschen Regierung gegen gestiegene Baukosten
Sulzer-Aktie fester: Sulzer-CEO bringt operatives Verbesserungspotential zur Sprache
Züblin-Aktie: Gewinn bei Züblin geht zurück - Dividende dennoch stabil
Fresenius-Aktie und FMC-Aktie rot: Deka fordert wertschaffende Lösung für Fresenius Medical Care
Deutsche Bank-Aktie kaum bewegt: Fondsmanagerin bemängelt die zu starke Abhängigkeit der Deutschen Bank vom Investmentbanking
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526On113454047Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Sonova1254978Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Orphazyme A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 39034282 / ISIN: DK0060910917]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.05.2023 15:29:37

Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting

Orphazyme A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs
1.12 DKK -2.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement                                                                                        
Orphazyme A/S
No. 8/2023 
Ole Maaløes Vej 3
DK-2200 Copenhagen N                                                                                                                                                 

www.orphazyme.com
Company Registration No. 32266355

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 17, 2023 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (the "Company”), today held its Annual General Meeting, at which the Annual General Meeting:

Financial year 2022

  • Took note of the Board of Directors’ report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year;
  • Adopted the Company’s annual report for 2022
  • Adopted that the profit related to the financial year 2022 is carried forward
  • Approved the remuneration report for 2022 (advisory vote)
  • Approved the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2023

Discharge of liability

  • Granted discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management in relation to the annual report for 2022

Composition of the Board of Directors

  • Bo Jesper Hansen, John Sommer Schmidt and Anders Fink Vadsholt withdrew their candidacies as members of the Board of Directors
  • Michael Hove, Jakob Bendtsen and Jakob Have were elected as new members of the Board of Directors
  • Re-elected EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as the Company’s auditor in accordance with the recommendation from the Audit Committee
  • After the Company’s Annual General Meeting was held, the Board of Directors constituted itself by appointing Michael Hove as Chairman

An overview of the qualifications and competencies of the new members of the Board of Directors is attached to this announcement.

Proposals by the Board of Directors

  • Adopted to renew the current authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares
  • The proposal to adopt a revised remuneration policy was withdrawn

For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Michael Hove, Chairman of the board +45 28 12 66 09

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Orphazyme A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Orphazyme A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:51 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:24 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte zeigen Stärke
08:00 Durchbruch in der Alzheimer-Forschung bei Eli Lilly
16.05.23 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
16.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Im Schuldenstreit verstreicht die Zeit
16.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 5.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Givaudan, Lonza, Swiss Life
16.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch
15.05.23 SMI verfehlt Jahreshoch um einen Punkt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'934.60 19.80 DSSSMU
Short 12'194.43 13.67 BWSSMU
Short 12'635.29 8.94 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'486.25 17.05.2023 15:32:36
Long 10'990.16 18.52 YJSSMU
Long 10'770.81 13.83 XVSSMU
Long 10'298.85 8.83 5SSMWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zurich-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Zurich-Gruppe beginnt Geschäftsjahr mit Wachstum - Tarife werden erhöht
Preissenkungen bei Tesla gehen in die nächste Runde: Model Y ist nun günstiger als das US-Durchschnittsauto
Sonova-Aktie im Sinkflug: Sonova leidet unter Nichtverlängerung von grossem US-Vertrag
Ausblick: Embracer Group Registered B legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
On-Aktie an der NYSE stabil: On zum Jahresauftakt mit Umsatzsprung
Nach zahlreichen Short-Wetten: UBS-Aktie von Analystenhaus abgestuft
Logitech-Aktie im Plus: Logitech will Dividende um weitere 10 Prozent erhöhen
Volkswagen-Aktie abgestraft: Ehemaliger Chef von VW-Tochter AUDI gesteht in Dieselprozess - Verkauf von VW-Werk in Russland erlaubt
UBS-Aktie knapp im Plus: UBS soll von EU wohl unbedingte Freigabe für CS-Übernahme erhalten - Unterlagen bei SEC eingereicht
US-Schuldenstreit bleibt im Fokus: Wall Street letztlich leichter -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX zum Handelsende knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich uneins

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit