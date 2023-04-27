Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Kauno energija AB Aktie
27.04.2023 15:00:00

Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija

Kauno energija AB
0.98 EUR 3.16%
The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno energija has been held on April 27, 2023. 4 shareholders owning 42,089,511 ordinary registered shares of the Company that amounts to 98.34 % of all votes, took part in it. The following resolutions were made at the General Meeting of Shareholders:

1. Approval of Consolidated and Company’s Financial statements of the year 2022, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated Annual Report and Conclusion of independent auditor.

The resolution is to approve the audited AB Kauno Energija Consolidated and Company’s Financial Statements of the year 2022, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated Annual Report and Conclusion of independent auditor (included).

2. Allocation of AB Kauno Energija profit (loss) of the year 2022.

The resolution is to allocate AB Kauno Energija profit (loss) of the year 2022 in accordance to the profit (loss) allocation project provided to the General Meeting of Shareholders (included).

3. Approval of the Remuneration Policy of AB Kauno Energija.

The resolution is to approve the Remuneration Policy of AB Kauno Energija (included).

4. Amendment of the Articles of Association by reducing the number of members of the Supervisory Board to 3. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 2023-01-10 (Minutes No. 2023/1) authorised the Managing Director of Kauno energija Open Limited Liability Company to prepare a draft amendment to the Articles of Association of Kauno energija Open Limited Liability Company regarding the reduction of the number of members of the Company's Supervisory Board down to 3 and to submit it to the Company's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting in 2023 for approval.

 The resolution is to amend the Articles of Association of the Company to reduce the number of members of the Supervisory Board to three members. To authorise the Head of the Company to sign the amended Articles of Association of the Company and all other documents necessary for the implementation of the amendment (included).

 Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economic Department, tel. +370 37 305 855

Attachments


