Ignitis Grupe AB Aktie
29.06.2023 12:48:00

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupe”

Ignitis Grupe AB
20.00 EUR 0.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe” (hereinafter – the Group), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius, which was held on 29 June 2023, adopted the following resolutions:

1. Regarding agreement to the reduction of the share capital of AB "Ignitis gamyba”, a subsidiary of AB "Ignitis grupe”.
1.1. To agree to the reduction of the share capital of AB "Ignitis gamyba” from EUR 187,920,762.41 (one hundred and eighty-seven million nine hundred and twenty thousand seven hundred and sixty-two euros and forty-one cents) to EUR 90,000,000.12 (ninety million euros and twelve cents) by cancelling 337,657,801 ordinary registered uncertificated shares of AB "Ignitis gamyba” with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 each. The total value of the shares to be cancelled is EUR 97,920,762.29 (ninety-seven million nine hundred and twenty thousand seven hundred and sixty-two euros and twenty-nine cents).

2. Regarding AB "Ignitis grupe” becoming a participant of the legal entity WF World Fund I GmbH & Co. KG.
2.1. To agree to the 13 June 2023 decision of the Management Board of AB "Ignitis grupe”: To approve AB "Ignitis grupe” becoming a participant of the legal entity WF World Fund I GmbH & Co. KG as a limited liability partner on the basis of the Investment Management Services Purchase Agreement with WF World Fund Management GmbH.

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions shall also be available on the website of the Group at http://www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en and at the premises of the Group (Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius) during working hours (7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–4.30 p.m.; 7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–3.15 p.m. on Fridays) from the date of publication of this notice.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Arturas Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Aine Riffel-Grinkeviciene
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt


