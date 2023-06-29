|
29.06.2023 12:48:00
Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupe”
The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe” (hereinafter – the Group), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius, which was held on 29 June 2023, adopted the following resolutions:
1. Regarding agreement to the reduction of the share capital of AB "Ignitis gamyba”, a subsidiary of AB "Ignitis grupe”.
1.1. To agree to the reduction of the share capital of AB "Ignitis gamyba” from EUR 187,920,762.41 (one hundred and eighty-seven million nine hundred and twenty thousand seven hundred and sixty-two euros and forty-one cents) to EUR 90,000,000.12 (ninety million euros and twelve cents) by cancelling 337,657,801 ordinary registered uncertificated shares of AB "Ignitis gamyba” with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 each. The total value of the shares to be cancelled is EUR 97,920,762.29 (ninety-seven million nine hundred and twenty thousand seven hundred and sixty-two euros and twenty-nine cents).
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|AMS AG
|127304456
|49.00 %
|20.00 %
|Logitech / Temenos AG
|127304470
|59.00 %
|15.50 %
|Bachem Hldg. AG / Sika AG / Straumann Hldg. AG
|127304471
|65.00 %
|15.00 %
2.
Regarding AB "Ignitis grupe” becoming a participant of the legal entity WF World Fund I GmbH & Co. KG.
2.1. To agree to the 13 June 2023 decision of the Management Board of AB "Ignitis grupe”: To approve AB "Ignitis grupe” becoming a participant of the legal entity WF World Fund I GmbH & Co. KG as a limited liability partner on the basis of the Investment Management Services Purchase Agreement with WF World Fund Management GmbH.
Information about the above-mentioned resolutions shall also be available on the website of the Group at http://www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en and at the premises of the Group (Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius) during working hours (7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–4.30 p.m.; 7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–3.15 p.m. on Fridays) from the date of publication of this notice.
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Arturas Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
Investor Relations
Aine Riffel-Grinkeviciene
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR)
Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf Konjunktur: SMI stabil -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag unentschlossen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich in einer engen Handelsspanne um seinen Vortagesschusskurs. Asiens Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}