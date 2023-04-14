Resolutions of the Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG

At the 74th Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG in Berne, a total of 192 shareholders were present, representing approximately 75.97% of the issued shares of Comet. The shareholders approved all agenda items.

The management report, the separate financial statements and consolidated financial statements of Comet Holding AG, and the reports of the statutory auditors were approved, and discharge from liability was granted to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the financial year 2022. Also, the dividend proposal of CHF 3.70 per share was approved. The dividend will be paid on April 20, 2023.

Elections and re-elections

The shareholders re-elected Heinz Kundert as Chairman of the Board of Directors and all members of the Board of Directors who stood for re-election for a term of one year until the 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting. In addition, Irene Lee and Paul Boudre were newly elected to the Board of Directors.

The shareholders also re-elected Mariel Hoch as member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC). Paul Boudre and Tosja Zywietz were newly elected to the NCC.

Statutory auditor and independent proxy

Ernst & Young AG was re-elected as statutory auditor for fiscal year 2023. The shareholders also elected HütteLAW AG as the new independent proxy for a term ending at the conclusion of the next Annual Shareholder Meeting in 2024.

Votes on the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee

The shareholders approved the compensation of the Board of Directors for the upcoming term of office, the fixed compensation of the Executive Committee for the 2024 financial year, and the variable compensation of the Executive Committee for 2022 as well as for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 for the

purposes of the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The proposal of the Board of Directors to confirm the Compensation Report 2022 in an consultative vote was also approved.

Amendments to the Articles of Association

The Annual Shareholder Meeting approved several amendments to the Articles of Association, among others, the introduction of a capital band; the introduction of conditional capital for financings, acquisitions and other purposes; provisions increasing the flexibility in holding Shareholder Meetings; and provisions of the Articles of Association regarding the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee.

The next AGM is scheduled for April 19, 2024, in Berne, Switzerland.