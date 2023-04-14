|
14.04.2023 13:30:15
Resolutions of the Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG
Comet Holding AG
Conference
At the 74th Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG in Berne, a total of 192 shareholders were present, representing approximately 75.97% of the issued shares of Comet. The shareholders approved all agenda items.
The management report, the separate financial statements and consolidated financial statements of Comet Holding AG, and the reports of the statutory auditors were approved, and discharge from liability was granted to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the financial year 2022. Also, the dividend proposal of CHF 3.70 per share was approved. The dividend will be paid on April 20, 2023.
Elections and re-elections
The shareholders also re-elected Mariel Hoch as member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC). Paul Boudre and Tosja Zywietz were newly elected to the NCC.
Statutory auditor and independent proxy
Votes on the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee
Amendments to the Articles of Association
The next AGM is scheduled for April 19, 2024, in Berne, Switzerland.
