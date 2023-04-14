SMI 11'316 0.5%  SPI 14'825 0.6%  Dow 34'030 1.1%  DAX 15'795 0.4%  Euro 0.9827 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'382 0.4%  Gold 2'033 -0.3%  Bitcoin 27'400 1.4%  Dollar 0.8888 -0.1%  Öl 86.4 0.1% 
Comet Aktie [Valor: 36082699 / ISIN: CH0360826991]
14.04.2023 13:30:15

Resolutions of the Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG

Comet
224.30 CHF -1.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference
Resolutions of the Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG

14.04.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST

At the 74th Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG in Berne, a total of 192 shareholders were present, representing approximately 75.97% of the issued shares of Comet. The shareholders approved all agenda items.

The management report, the separate financial statements and consolidated financial statements of Comet Holding AG, and the reports of the statutory auditors were approved, and discharge from liability was granted to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the financial year 2022. Also, the dividend proposal of CHF 3.70 per share was approved. The dividend will be paid on April 20, 2023.

Elections and re-elections
The shareholders re-elected Heinz Kundert as Chairman of the Board of Directors and all members of the Board of Directors who stood for re-election for a term of one year until the 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting. In addition, Irene Lee and Paul Boudre were newly elected to the Board of Directors.

The shareholders also re-elected Mariel Hoch as member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC). Paul Boudre and Tosja Zywietz were newly elected to the NCC.

Statutory auditor and independent proxy
Ernst & Young AG was re-elected as statutory auditor for fiscal year 2023. The shareholders also elected HütteLAW AG as the new independent proxy for a term ending at the conclusion of the next Annual Shareholder Meeting in 2024.

Votes on the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee
The shareholders approved the compensation of the Board of Directors for the upcoming term of office, the fixed compensation of the Executive Committee for the 2024 financial year, and the variable compensation of the Executive Committee for 2022 as well as for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 for the
purposes of the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The proposal of the Board of Directors to confirm the Compensation Report 2022 in an consultative vote was also approved.

Amendments to the Articles of Association
The Annual Shareholder Meeting approved several amendments to the Articles of Association, among others, the introduction of a capital band; the introduction of conditional capital for financings, acquisitions and other purposes; provisions increasing the flexibility in holding Shareholder Meetings; and provisions of the Articles of Association regarding the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee.

The next AGM is scheduled for April 19, 2024, in Berne, Switzerland.

   
Contact  
Dr Ulrich Steiner  
VP Investor Relations & Sustainability  
T +41 31 744 99 95  
ulrich.steiner@comet.ch  
   
   
Corporate Calendar  
July 28, 2023
October 19, 2023
November 9, 2023		 Publication of half-year results 2023
Trading Update Q3
Capital Markets Day
   
   

Comet Group
The Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient, and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, the aerospace and automobile industry and in security inspection. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, the Comet Group has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,700 people worldwide, including about 600 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1608195

 
End of News EQS News Service

1608195  14.04.2023 CET/CEST

