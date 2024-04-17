Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Coop Pank AS Registered Shs Aktie
17.04.2024

Resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Coop Pank AS

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Coop Pank AS (registry code 10237832, address Maakri 30, Tallinn, 15014; hereinafter also the Company) was held on 17 April 2024 at 13:00 (Estonian time) at Mövenpick Hotel Tallinn (previous L’Embitu hotel) conference room "Leiger” (Lembitu str 12, Tallinn, Estonia).

59 725 840 votes were represented at the meeting, representing 58,42% of Company's share capital, and thus the General Meeting had a quorum. 89 shareholders were represented at the meeting.

The notice of calling the general meeting was published on 20 March 2024 in the stock exchange information system and on the homepage of the Company and on 21 March 2024 in the daily newspaper "Postimees".

The decisions of the General Meeting were as follows:

  1. Approval of the consolidated Annual Report 2023 of Coop Pank AS.

The General Meeting decided to approve consolidated Annual Report 2023 of Coop Pank AS submitted to the General Meeting.

The resolution was adopted by 59 725 826 votes, representing 100% of the votes represented at the meeting.

  1. Profit allocation of Coop Pank AS 2023 financial year.

The General Meeting decided to allocate the net profit of Coop Pank AS in the amount of 39 204 thousand euros as follows:

  • To transfer 1 960 thousand euros to the legal reserve.
  • To pay dividends in the net amount of 8,70 eurocents per share. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as at 03.05.2024 COB. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 02.05.2024. For shares acquired from this day onwards, the shareholder is not entitled to receive a dividend for the Company's 2023 financial year. Dividends shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 07.05.2024.
  • To transfer the remaining part of the profit to retained earnings.

The resolution was adopted by 57 100 361 votes, representing 95,60% of the votes represented at the meeting.

  1. Appointment of independent covered pool monitor

To appoint KPMG Baltics OÜ (registry code 10096082) as the independent covered pool monitor for the covered bond portfolio of Coop Pank AS.

The resolution was adopted by 59 634 172 votes, representing 99,85% of the votes represented at the meeting.

The minutes of the General Meeting shall be made available to the shareholders not later than within 7 (seven) days from the date of the General Meeting at Company’s website https://www.cooppank.ee/en/for-investors .

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 187,100. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail busineass and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores. 

Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 5160 231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee



