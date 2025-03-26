Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’967 -0.4%  SPI 17’171 -0.4%  Dow 42’775 0.4%  DAX 22’932 -0.8%  Euro 0.9535 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’432 -0.8%  Gold 3’018 -0.1%  Bitcoin 76’464 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8839 0.1%  Öl 74.0 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Tesla11448018
Top News
UBS-Aktie steigt: UBS zeigt sich offen für Kompromiss bei Kapitalvorgaben - Millionenstrafe bleibt bestehen
DEUTZ-Aktie im Rallye-Modus - Analysten setzen auf steigende Kurse
Roche-Aktie sinkt: JPMorgan Roche mit "Underweight"
Amazon-Aktie etwas tiefer: Amazon deckt 15 Millionen gefälschte Produkte auf
RWE-Aktie steigt: RWE baut Windkraft aus - Zuschlag für zwei Projekte in Italien
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.03.2025 15:35:25

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupe”

Ignitis Grupe AB
20.40 EUR -0.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe” (hereinafter – the Group), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius, which was held on 26 March 2025, passed the following resolutions:

1. Agreement to AB "Ignitis grupe” consolidated annual management report for the year 2024.

1.1 To agree to AB "Ignitis grupe” consolidated annual management report for the year 2024, except for the part of the information on remuneration.

1.2 To agree to the information on remuneration as the part of AB "Ignitis grupe” consolidated annual management report for the year 2024.

2. Approval of the set of annual financial statements of AB "Ignitis grupe” and the set of consolidated financial statements of AB "Ignitis grupe” group of companies for the year ended 31 December 2024.

2.1 To approve the set of annual financial statements of AB "Ignitis grupe” and the set of consolidated financial statements of AB "Ignitis grupe” group of companies for the year ended 31 December 2024.

3. Allocation of profit (loss) of AB "Ignitis grupe” for the year 2024. 

3.1 To allocate AB "Ignitis grupe” profit (loss) for the year 2024.

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions is also available on the Group’s website and at the premises of the Group (Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius) at a pre-arranged time, with an appointment scheduled via email at IR@ignitis.lt.

Additional information on allocated dividends

The Group notes that the persons entitled to receive dividends are those who are the owners of the Group’s ordinary registered shares (hereinafter – ORS) at the end of the record date, i.e., at the end of 9 April 2025. The ex-date from which the Group’s ORS acquired on the stock exchange with a settlement cycle of T+2 do not qualify for dividends for the second half of 2024 is 8 April 2025. 

The dividends will be paid to the securities account managers of the Group’s shareholders on 22 April 2025 through Nasdaq CSD SE Lithuanian branch. The dividend amount, after deduction of personal income tax (15%) for individuals or corporate income tax (16%) for legal entities applicable by the laws of Lithuania, except for the cases described in the attachment (i.e. Information on dividend payment), will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution.

The owners of Global Depositary Receipts representing the ORS (hereinafter – GDR) of the Group must take into account the specifics of legal regulation of the GDRs, market differences and must consult with the GDR issuer (the Bank of New York Mellon), its authorised party or their securities managers regarding the moment of entitlement to receive dividends and other aspects, including eligibility of tax exemptions, application of treaties on avoidance of double taxation and refunding of taxes related to investments into GDRs.

Detailed information on the dividend payment procedure, including the guidance on taxation, is available in the attachment and on the Group’s website.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations
Aine Riffel-Grinkeviciene
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt

Attachments


Nachrichten zu Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: TransDigm, Allison Transmission & Palo Alto Networks mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ TransDigm
✅ Allison Transmission
✅ Palo Alto Networks

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: TransDigm, Allison Transmission & Palo Alto Networks mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:27 SG-Marktüberblick: 26.03.2025
09:17 SMI-Anleger weiter auf Richtungssuche
08:29 Solana vs. Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: How Do They Compare?
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: TransDigm, Allison Transmission & Palo Alto Networks mit François Bloch
07:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Neue Aufwärtsimpulse?
25.03.25 Logo WHS Micron-Aktie im KI-Fieber: Jetzt noch unterbewertet? Q1-Zahlen & Chart-Check
25.03.25 Swiss Life erhöht nach Zahlen Dividende
25.03.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60% European) mit Lock-In auf Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales SA
25.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Sika, Straumann, Swiss Re
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’490.83 19.63 UBSOUU
Short 13’754.23 13.93 JZUBSU
Short 14’289.08 8.81 U9VBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’966.35 26.03.2025 15:27:31
Long 12’407.67 19.20 BD5SNU
Long 12’120.00 13.86
Long 11’660.00 8.80
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

XRP Prognose: Kommt jetzt der langersehnte Ausbruch nach oben?
Rheinmetall-Aktie im Plus: Warburg Research vergibt Bewertung
GameStop setzt auf Bitcoin - GameStop-Aktie steigt deutlich
RENK-Aktie dennoch in Rot: RENK peilt Wachstumskurs dank starker Nachfrage an
Aktiensplits als Chance: Welche Aktien Anleger auf dem Radar haben sollten
JENOPTIK-Aktie knickt ein: JENOPTIK erhöht Dividende weniger stark als erwartet
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Geheimtipp aus Japan: Dieses KI-Unternehmen fordert NVIDIA heraus
Nestlé Aktie News: Nestlé tendiert am Nachmittag südwärts
SMI schwächelt -- DAX tiefer -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich mehrheitlich in Grün

Top-Rankings

KW 12: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 12: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 12: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}