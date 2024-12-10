Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'725 -0.3%  SPI 15'627 -0.3%  Dow 44'402 -0.5%  DAX 20'366 0.1%  Euro 0.9264 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'976 -0.2%  Gold 2'677 0.7%  Bitcoin 85'976 0.4%  Dollar 0.8796 0.1%  Öl 71.8 -0.1% 
10.12.2024 13:05:00

Resolutions of Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Extraordinary General Meeting

Oma Savings Bank
10.90 EUR 0.93%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 10 DECEMBER 2024 AT 14.05 P.M EET, DECISIONS OF GENERAL MEETING


Resolutions of Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Extraordinary General Meeting

Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Extraordinary General Meeting was held in Helsinki today on 10 December 2024. The Extraordinary General Meeting confirmed on the remuneration, number and composition of the members of the Board of Directors as follows:

Remuneration of the Board of Directors
In accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee, the Extraordinary General Meeting decided that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors remain unchanged:

Annual fees:

  • Chairperson EUR 72,000
  • Vice Chairperson EUR 54,000
  • Member EUR 36,000

Meeting fees:

  • EUR 1,000 per meeting
  • EUR 500 / email meeting and/or committee meeting

In accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee, the Extraordinary General Meeting decided due to the Company’s exceptional situation to remove until further notice the obligation required to receive and pay a fixed annual fee, according to which a member of the Board of Directors has had to commit to acquiring shares in OmaSp on a regulated market (Nasdaq Helsinki Oy) at a price formed in public trading with 40% of its fixed annual fee.

Number and election of the Board of Directors
The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed to eight (8), i.e. an increase of one. Aki Jaskari, Jaakko Ossa and Jaana Sandström were re-elected as Board members and Juhana Brotherus, Irma Gillberg-Hjelt, Carl Pettersson, Kati Riikonen and Juha Volotinen were elected as new members. On 27 November 2024, the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has announced that it has no objections to the election of new members.

All other candidates except Carl Pettersson were elected at the Extraordinary General Meeting of 2024 for a term beginning and ending at the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2025. Carl Pettersson's term begins on 1 January 2025 and ends at the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2025.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting
The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available on the Company's website no later than 20 December 2024.


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Additional information:
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 47 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


