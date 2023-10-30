Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Panevezio statybos trestas AB Aktie [Valor: 1012685 / ISIN: LT0000101446]
30.10.2023

Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Panevezio statybos trestas AB
The following resolutions have been adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB held on 30 October 2023:

1.    Amendment of the Articles of Association of Panevezio statybos trestas AB.

1.1.    To amend the Articles of Association of Panevezio statybos trestas AB. To approve the new wording of the Articles of Association of Panevezio statybos trestas AB (attached).
1.2.    To authorise the Managing Director of Panevezio statybos trestas AB to sign the Articles of Association of the company and submit them to the Notary Public.
1.3.    To delegate the Managing Director of Panevezio statybos trestas AB or any person authorised thereby to perform any and all actions related to provision of the amended Articles of Association for replacement to the administrator of the Register of Legal Entities, sign all documents required to that effect, collect the registered the Articles of Association of the company and perform all other required actions related to the delegation thereof.

2.    Removal of the member from the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB.

To remove the member of the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Vaidas Grincevicius from office from 30 October 2023.

3.    Election of the new member to the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB.

To elect Darijus Vilcinskas (born in 1965) as an independent member to the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB from 31 October 2023. Education – Vilnius Gediminas Technical University (VILNIUS TECH), Master Degree. Participation in activities of other companies – VIP Centras UAB, VK Invest UAB, Restoda UAB.


For more information contact:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Panevezio statybos trestas AB
Phone: (+370 45) 505 503

Attachment


