Resolutions from Tryg A/S’ annual general meeting 2024 (AGM)

Tryg’s annual general meeting (AGM) was held today. At the AGM, the shareholders adopted the report of the group’s activities in the financial year 2023.

The annual meeting also approved the following items:

Tryg’s annual report 2023, including the resolution on discharge of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board.

Resolution to distribution of profits in accordance with the approved annual report as the profit for the year DKK 3,851m is transferred to the equity.

The remuneration report for 2023.

The remuneration for the Supervisory Board for 2024 including the fees to members of the Supervisory Board committees.

The proposed decrease and extension of the existing authorisation to the Supervisory Board under Article 8 of the Articles of Association to increase the share capital by means of issuing new shares at a total nominal value of DKK 308.196.054 until 21 March 2029.

The proposed decrease and extension of the existing authorisation to the Supervisory Board under Article 9 of the Articles of Association to increase the share capital by means of issuing new shares at a total nominal value of DKK 30.819.605 until 21 March 2029.

The proposed decrease and extension of the existing authorisation to the Supervisory Board to acquire own shares at a total nominal value of 308.196.054 DKK until 31 December 2025.

Approval of the remuneration policy.

Nine members of the Supervisory Board were elected: Jukka Pertola (independent) Carl-Viggo Östlund (independent) Mengmeng Du (independent) Thomas Hofman-Bang (independent) Steffen Kragh (independent) Benedicte Bakke Agerup (independent) Jørn Rise Andersen Claus Wistoft Anne Kaltoft





After the annual general meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Jukka Pertola as Chairman and Steffen Kragh as Deputy Chairman.

Employees have elected the following five members to the Supervisory Board:

Elias Bakk

Charlotte Dietzer

Lena Darin

Tina Snejbjerg

Mette Osvold

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was elected as Tryg’s auditor for financial and sustainability reporting.





The Articles of Association, the remuneration report for 2023 and the remuneration policy for Tryg can be downloaded at tryg.com.

