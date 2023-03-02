SMI 11'166 1.0%  SPI 14'394 0.9%  Dow 32'936 0.8%  DAX 15'328 0.2%  Euro 0.9977 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'241 0.6%  Gold 1'836 0.0%  Bitcoin 22'109 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9418 0.2%  Öl 84.6 0.3% 
Top News
Angeblicher "Satoshi Nakamoto" Craig Wright will Blockchain-Code bei Bitcoin verändern
BEKB-Aktie: Geschäftsleitungsmitglied Andreas Schafer verlässt die Berner Kantonalbank
Kudelski schliesst Partnerschaft mit US-Firma Danlaw für Fahrzeugsicherheit
PVA TePla-Gründer will Aktien komplett verkaufen - PVA TePla-Aktie nachbörslich deutlich tiefer
Batteriefabrik für E-Autos: HOCHTIEF-Tochter beteiligt sich
02.03.2023 20:20:53

Resolutions from Novozymes A/S’ Annual Shareholders’ Meeting 2023

Nachrichten zu Novozymes A-S (B)

