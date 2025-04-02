Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 19 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

2 April 2025

Resolution on completion of share split in ROCKWOOL A/S in the ratio of 1:10

At the annual general meeting of ROCKWOOL A/S (the "Company") held today, it was resolved to implement a share split of the Company’s shares in the ratio of 1:10.

As a result of the share split, each existing class A and B share with a nominal value of 10 DKK will be split into 10 shares with a nominal value of 1 DKK. Following the share split:

The Company’s A share capital of nominally 98,178,390 DKK will comprise 98,178,390 A shares of 1 DKK each, each carrying 10 votes.

The Company’s B share capital of nominally 118,028,700 DKK will comprise 118,028,700 B shares of 1 DKK each, each carrying one vote.

After completion of the share split, the Company’s total number of shares will be 216,207,090, each with a nominal value of 1 DKK. The share split will not affect the voting rights per share or the relative voting power of individual shareholders, and the voting ratio between A shares and B shares will consequently remain unchanged.

The share split will be implemented in accordance with the following timeline:

8 April 2025: Last day of trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the existing ISIN codes:



DK0010219070 (A shares) DK0010219153 (B shares)





9 April 2025: First day of trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the new ISIN codes:



DK0063855085 (A shares) DK0063855168 (B shares)





10 April 2025: The A and B shares will change ISIN codes and denomination at VP Securities A/S (Euronext Securities).





Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

Attachment