Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’588 -0.8%  SPI 16’790 -0.7%  Dow 42’132 0.3%  DAX 22’391 -0.7%  Euro 0.9584 0.5%  EStoxx50 5’304 -0.3%  Gold 3’123 0.4%  Bitcoin 76’423 1.5%  Dollar 0.8831 -0.1%  Öl 75.0 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850
Top News
So stuften die Analysten die RENK-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
Kryptowährungen im 1. Quartal 2025: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
NVIDIA-Aktien unter Druck: Zeigt Trumps Zollstrategie erste Erfolge für Chiphersteller?
Global investieren - aber richtig: Drei ETFs, die mehr Diversifikation bieten
März 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.04.2025 19:56:37

Resolution on completion of share split in ROCKWOOL A/S in the ratio of 1:10

Rockwool International A-S
386.00 EUR 0.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 19 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

2 April 2025

Resolution on completion of share split in ROCKWOOL A/S in the ratio of 1:10

At the annual general meeting of ROCKWOOL A/S (the "Company") held today, it was resolved to implement a share split of the Company’s shares in the ratio of 1:10.

As a result of the share split, each existing class A and B share with a nominal value of 10 DKK will be split into 10 shares with a nominal value of 1 DKK. Following the share split:

  • The Company’s A share capital of nominally 98,178,390 DKK will comprise 98,178,390 A shares of 1 DKK each, each carrying 10 votes.
  • The Company’s B share capital of nominally 118,028,700 DKK will comprise 118,028,700 B shares of 1 DKK each, each carrying one vote.

After completion of the share split, the Company’s total number of shares will be 216,207,090, each with a nominal value of 1 DKK. The share split will not affect the voting rights per share or the relative voting power of individual shareholders, and the voting ratio between A shares and B shares will consequently remain unchanged.

The share split will be implemented in accordance with the following timeline:

  • 8 April 2025: Last day of trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the existing ISIN codes:

    • DK0010219070 (A shares)
    • DK0010219153 (B shares)

  • 9 April 2025: First day of trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the new ISIN codes:

    • DK0063855085 (A shares)
    • DK0063855168 (B shares)

  • 10 April 2025: The A and B shares will change ISIN codes and denomination at VP Securities A/S (Euronext Securities).

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachment