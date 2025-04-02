|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
02.04.2025 19:56:37
Resolution on completion of share split in ROCKWOOL A/S in the ratio of 1:10
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 19 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
2 April 2025
Resolution on completion of share split in ROCKWOOL A/S in the ratio of 1:10
At the annual general meeting of ROCKWOOL A/S (the "Company") held today, it was resolved to implement a share split of the Company’s shares in the ratio of 1:10.
As a result of the share split, each existing class A and B share with a nominal value of 10 DKK will be split into 10 shares with a nominal value of 1 DKK. Following the share split:
- The Company’s A share capital of nominally 98,178,390 DKK will comprise 98,178,390 A shares of 1 DKK each, each carrying 10 votes.
- The Company’s B share capital of nominally 118,028,700 DKK will comprise 118,028,700 B shares of 1 DKK each, each carrying one vote.
After completion of the share split, the Company’s total number of shares will be 216,207,090, each with a nominal value of 1 DKK. The share split will not affect the voting rights per share or the relative voting power of individual shareholders, and the voting ratio between A shares and B shares will consequently remain unchanged.
The share split will be implemented in accordance with the following timeline:
- 8 April 2025: Last day of trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the existing ISIN codes:
- DK0010219070 (A shares)
- DK0010219153 (B shares)
- 9 April 2025: First day of trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the new ISIN codes:
- DK0063855085 (A shares)
- DK0063855168 (B shares)
- 10 April 2025: The A and B shares will change ISIN codes and denomination at VP Securities A/S (Euronext Securities).
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Rockwool International A-S (B)
|
22.01.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Rockwool International A-S (B) zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.11.24
|Ausblick: Rockwool International A-S (B) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
12.11.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Rockwool International A-S (B) legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)