03.06.2021 17:47:00

ResoluteAI launches Resolute Research Network, a database of Key Opinion Leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ResoluteAI, the research platform for science, today announced the release of the Resolute Research Network (RRN), a comprehensive global database of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). RRN aggregates the research interests, biographical information, awards, and publication information of over 230,000 academic faculty from more than 350 universities and research institutes around the world. The database is searchable and can highlight connections between faculty and their patents, investigatory roles in clinical trials, and co-authors.

RRN is the latest dataset addition to ResoluteAI's Foundation product, which
aggregates and connects disparate scientific databases using machine learning (ML).
Foundation's ML-based search engine facilitates finding KOLs on any STEM topic and then
identifies others with similar research interests and backgrounds. Other datasets available
through Foundation include Clinical Trials, Patents, PubMed, News, Technology Transfer,
Grants, and several FDA datasets.

"A growing number of our customers are looking for research and partnership opportunities with universities and their faculty. The Resolute Research Network was built specifically to accelerate connection and collaboration between science-driven organizations and experts doing unique and extraordinary research," said Steve Goldstein, CEO of ResoluteAI. "Searched in concert with the other datasets available in Foundation, RRN provides a robust tool to find KOLs and related research for any STEM topic, no matter how specialized."

To date, ResoluteAI has raised a total of nearly $10 million, including a recent Series A led by Oval Park Capital.

About ResoluteAI
ResoluteAI is the research platform for science. Our secure platform lets you search aggregated scientific, regulatory, and business databases simultaneously. Combined with our interactive analytics and downloadable visualizations, you can make connections that lead to breakthrough discoveries. Foundation is our secure research platform that provides exploration, search, analytics, and alerts on over a dozen science-focused databases, Nebula is our enterprise search product for science, which applies structured metadata and a range of AI capabilities to your institutional knowledge. ResoluteAI is used in R&D, medical affairs, post market surveillance, and pharmacovigilance by scientific organizations around the world.  In 2018, ResoluteAI was named Best Emerging Company by AI World. For more information, visit resolute.ai.

About Oval Park Capital
Oval Park Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm that invests primarily in deep technology companies in underserved markets. Oval Park seeks to invest early and be an active value-added partner to companies that are commercializing disruptive technologies to solve complex and costly problems in large, inefficient global markets. For more information,  visit https://ovalpark.com/.

Contact:         
Lesley Pink
ResoluteAI
lesley@resolute.ai
347-244-0180

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resoluteai-launches-resolute-research-network-a-database-of-key-opinion-leaders-in-science-technology-engineering-and-mathematics-301305403.html

SOURCE ResoluteAI

