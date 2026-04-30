ResMed Aktie 321632 / US7611521078
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
30.04.2026 22:58:12
Resmed Inc Bottom Line Rises In Q3
(RTTNews) - Resmed Inc (RMD.AX) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $398.7 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $365.0 million, or $2.48 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $417.2 million or $2.86 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $1.431 billion from $1.291 billion last year.
Resmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $398.7 Mln. vs. $365.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.74 vs. $2.48 last year. -Revenue: $1.431 Bln vs. $1.291 Bln last year.
Nachrichten zu ResMed Inc.
|
29.04.26
|Ausblick: ResMed zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
24.04.26
|S&P 500-Titel ResMed-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in ResMed von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.ch)
|
17.04.26