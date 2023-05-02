Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ResMed Aktie [Valor: 321632 / ISIN: US7611521078]
Kaufen Verkaufen
02.05.2023 22:05:00

ResMed Appoints Michael Rider its Next Global General Counsel, Dawn Haake its First Chief Quality Officer

ResMed
273.39 CHF 12.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • Rider and Haake, both internal promotions, joined ResMed’s executive team on May 1
  • Rider, currently Senior Vice President, Deputy Global General Counsel will succeed retiring Chief Administrative Officer, Global General Counsel, and Secretary David Pendarvis on July 1

SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced the appointment of two new executive team members: Michael Rider, Global General Counsel & Secretary, effective July 1, 2023, and Dawn Haake as ResMed’s first Chief Quality Officer, effective May 1, 2023. Both joined ResMed’s executive team on May 1 and report to the Office of the CEO.

Michael Rider was selected following a previously announced internal search process; he remains in his current role as Senior Vice President, Deputy Global General Counsel until July 1, when he succeeds current Chief Administrative Officer & Global General Counsel David Pendarvis who retires June 30, 2023. Rider has served as one of ResMed’s top attorneys for over 10 years, joining as vice president, general counsel-Americas in 2012 and appointed deputy global general counsel in 2019. He’s provided legal advice to the company’s Sleep & Respiratory Care business, guided the company through litigation and other challenges, and played a key legal role in ResMed’s transformation from a medical device pioneer to a global digital health leader. His legal career spans nearly 40 years, including as senior vice president, general counsel for Callaway Golf, senior attorney for American Airlines, and associate attorney at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

Dawn Haake is promoted from Vice President, Quality Assurance and Regulatory affairs. She joined ResMed as vice president, quality assurance in 2015; added vice president, regulatory affairs to her role in 2017, and officially combined them in 2018. She’s been instrumental in ResMed’s submissions for new and increasingly digitally enabled medical devices in over 140 countries, its navigation of pandemic-related use authorizations for ResMed’s bilevels and ventilators worldwide, and its sustained quality and transparency with patients and healthcare providers amid various competitor product recalls. She has over 30 years’ experience in the medtech industry. Previously she was senior director of global quality assurance at NuVasive, senior specialist of quality assurance/CAPA at Nellcor Puritan Bennett (now owned by Medtronic), and tech support administrator at Infrasonics.

"Mike and Dawn are both longtime industry experts, celebrated team leaders, and relentless drivers of ResMed’s culture of excellence, always putting the health, safety, and wellbeing of patients, providers, and our employees first,” said Mick Farrell, ResMed’s CEO. "I’m excited to have them both join ResMed’s executive team. Their internal promotions into these critical roles demonstrate ResMed’s deep bench strength across the organization, enabling us to reach our goal of helping 250 million people sleep, breathe, and live healthier lives in 2025.”

These appointments come one month after the announced appointment of Amy Wakeham as ResMed’s first Chief Communications and Investor Relations Officer, succeeding Pendarvis in his role leading corporate public affairs, effective April 1, 2023.

About ResMed
At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies” and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

For media
news@resmed.com
+1 508.769.8440
          For investors
investorrelations@resmed.com
+1 858.836.5000
   

