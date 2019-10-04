+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Resignations from Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - In response to recent enquiries, Sunir Chandaria and Muneeb Yusuf (together, the "Former Directors") confirmed today that, on August 26, 2019, each of them resigned, effective as of such date, as a director of Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited ("Sweet Natural").  The Former Directors are not officers or employees of Sweet Natural and have had no role with Sweet Natural since their resignations on August 26, 2019. 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Voorheis & LLP

