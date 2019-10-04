|
04.10.2019 23:17:00
Resignations from Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited
TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - In response to recent enquiries, Sunir Chandaria and Muneeb Yusuf (together, the "Former Directors") confirmed today that, on August 26, 2019, each of them resigned, effective as of such date, as a director of Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited ("Sweet Natural"). The Former Directors are not officers or employees of Sweet Natural and have had no role with Sweet Natural since their resignations on August 26, 2019.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
SOURCE Voorheis & LLP
Inside (Anzeige)
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst wieder über 12'000er Marke -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag schlussendlich zulegen. Der deutsche Markt kletterte ins Plus. Der Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgte für Entspannung an den US-Börsen. Japan und Hongkong fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}