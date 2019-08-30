Residents of Northern Ontario to benefit from expansion of Highway 11/17

DORION, ON, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in modern transportation infrastructure is critical to connecting communities, helping businesses move their goods to customers markets, and building a strong economy for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce and Labour, and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Ed Chambers, Reeve of the Township of Dorion, announced funding to expand Highway 11/17 through the Township of Dorion.

The project involves the expansion of an 8.6-kilometre section of Highway 11/17 from the existing two lanes to a four-lane divided highway. Two new bridges will be constructed over the Canadian Pacific Railway line at Ouimet, replacing the existing bridge.

Once completed, the newly expanded highway will improve safety by separating two-way traffic, and reduce travel times for residents of the region. It will also support sustainable development and economic growth for the businesses who rely on this vital East-West corridor to move goods and people.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $37 million through the Building Canada Fund-Major Infrastructure Component. Funding for construction of this project is conditional and will only be provided once Canada is satisfied that the Province of Ontario's obligation to consult with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment requirements have been met.

Quotes

"Investing in a modern and efficient network of roads and highways helps to keep Canadians safe and allows them to get to their destinations on time. The Highway 11/17 four-lane expansion will help local businesses compete, promote a higher quality of life for residents and support the long term economic prosperity of this province."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce and Labour, and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Dorion is very pleased with Hon. Patty Hajdu's announcement. There is no doubt that the 4-lane section of highway through Dorion will come with a number of benefits, including economic development and a much safer route for the travelling public".

Ed Chambers, Reeve of Dorion Township

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Associated links

