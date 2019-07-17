+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
17.07.2019 15:40:00

Residents of Halifax Regional Municipality to benefit from improved rider experience with new para-transit buses

HALIFAX, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Strategic investments in public transit infrastructure plays a key role in supporting efficient, affordable and sustainable transportation services that help Canadians and their families get to work, school and essential services on time and safely back home at the end of a long day.

Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; His Worship, Mike Savage, Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality; and Dave Reage, Director of Halifax Transit, today announced support for improved para-transit buses for the residents of Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

This project includes the purchase of 13 para-transit buses to replace existing fleet vehicles. Two additional para-transit vehicles will also be purchased to allow for the expansion of para-transit services. These newer and additional buses will ensure that Halifax Transit can continue to provide inclusive, efficient and safe public transit services to all members of the HRM.

These buses will improve passenger experience, meet increasing ridership needs and support a more sustainable and accessible transit system.

The governments of Canada and the Halifax Regional Municipality are both investing over $940,000 to this purchase through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Quotes

"The federal government is proud to partner with Halifax on this project. Upgrading public transit infrastructure helps our cities provide efficient and reliable services that transform the way Canadians live, move, and work. By putting these new para-transit buses on the road in Halifax, we will improve the commute of thousands of Halifax Transit riders every day."

Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"I take great pride in knowing that together with our federal partners, we are making meaningful investments in accessibility that help create a more inclusive Halifax. The true measure of success for any city is in the quality of community it creates for everyone, and this investment helps bring us closer to the goal of being a city where all residents can move freely and economically throughout their community."

His Worship, Mike Savage, Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality

"Halifax Transit is committed to continuing to find innovative solutions that result in a more user-friendly, reliable, accessible and inclusive transit system. Today's announcement will help us achieve these goals."

Dave Reage, Director of Halifax Transit

Quick facts

  • Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
  • $28.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.
  • These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a 2-year federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:
    • Skilled workforce/Immigration;
    • Innovation;
    • Clean growth and climate change;
    • Trade and investment;
    • Infrastructure.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/ns-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Atlantic Growth Strategy: http://www.acoa-apeca.gc.ca/ags-sca/Eng/atlantic-growth.html

