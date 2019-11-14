+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Residential Real Estate Tech Startup Expands to Three New States

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ShowPal, a comprehensive real estate tech platform, is launching in Illinois, Michigan and Florida this week. The web-based service will allow home sellers in these states to conduct the home sales process virtually all online, with or without a real estate agent, taking away many of the hassles of traditional for-sale-by-owner (FSBO) models. ShowPal, founded in Iowa in May 2018 has plans for continued expansion across the U.S over the next year.

The online platform includes options for those who want to sell their home on their own and those that would prefer an agent's assistance. For those seeking a FSBO plan, ShowPal's platform offers convenience, security and expert help along the way. Most notably, ShowPal offers features that other FSBO models do not offer as a comprehensive package, including:

  • ID verification for anyone taking a tour of a seller's home, for increased security
  • Online scheduling for home showings
  • Upload and storage of all important disclosures and home documents which can be shared on-demand with prospective buyers for more informed home showings
  • Security assisted showings for sellers that may not want to conduct home showings themselves or would prefer some additional support for safety
  • Online offer submittal and negotiation
  • Integrated real estate attorney services for purchase and closing assistance

"Many home sellers and buyers assume that they have to engage with real estate agents for representation to buy or sell and home, and if they don't, the industry message has been that they are making a mistake. In the age of the internet and platform business models this is simply not true," says Chad Torstenson, Founder and CEO of ShowPal. "Platforms are changing how users interact with a product or service, but we understand that selling a home is different than selling used sneakers on Facebook MarketPlace. This is why we've built a platform that offers as little or as much guidance as a customer wants."

About ShowPal: ShowPal is a real estate technology and services company that offers home sellers a variety of affordable options to help them sell their home. ShowPal's solutions and services combine modern technology with just the right amount of human touch in a platform business model to make selling a home easier than ever. Visit www.showpal.com to learn more.

Media Contact:
Chad Torstenson
(855) 213-8550
229156@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/residential-real-estate-tech-startup-expands-to-three-new-states-300957766.html

SOURCE ShowPal

