SMI 11’436 -0.3%  SPI 14’756 -0.3%  Dow 34’600 0.1%  DAX 15’503 -0.6%  Euro 1.0969 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’061 -0.7%  Gold 1’893 -0.8%  Bitcoin 35’043 3.8%  Dollar 0.8999 0.2%  Öl 71.3 0.2% 
03.06.2021 13:15:00

Resgreen Group Announces Relocation of Production and Manufacturing Facility to Shelby Township, Michigan

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resgreen Group International (OTCPINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announces the relocation of manufacturing and production headquarters to Shelby Township, Michigan. 

Resgreen Group International has moved to a larger facility to meet the increasing needs and demands of rapid development and fabrication of current and future products. Working in close proximity with a vital supplier, Atlantic Precision Products, RGGI is able to add a new level of quality, efficiency, and momentum to the growth, development and assembly processes.

"We are very excited to be expanding into a larger facility and working closely with Atlantic Precision Products in order to increase efficiency in our production and manufacturing process," said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International. "The move opens up incredible opportunities for the company and solidifies the JIT (Just-In-Time) delivery process. With the JIT management system we will be able to increase efficiency and minimize inventory costs."

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company. 

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.  

Contact: Sarah Carlson
scarlson@companystorytellers.com 248.755.7680 Mobile Contact: Resgreen Group International, Inc. Parsh Patel, President and CEO Phone: 586.265.2376 Email: info@resgreenint.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resgreen-group-announces-relocation-of-production-and-manufacturing-facility-to-shelby-township-michigan-301304771.html

SOURCE Resgreen Group International

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

08:40 Weekly-Hits: Fusionen und Übernahmen – Volltreffer im Themenindex / Luxusaktien – Ein schickes Trio
08:00 Halbleiter – das Nervensystem der Digitalisierung?
02.06.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte führen DAX auf neuen Rekordstand
02.06.21 SMI steigt erstmals über 11.500 Punkte
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
31.05.21 Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV
28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
mehr

SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Dank Feiertagen in London und New York hat die neue Handelswoche sehr ruhig begonnen. Warum das nicht so bleiben muss, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin nicht mehr trendy, sondern schon ordinär
Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech neu im Kühlschrank haltbar - Aktien freundlich
ams-Aktionäre lehnen an GV Vergütungsbericht ab - Aktie freundlich
Kuros übertrifft mit Roll-Out von MagnetOS die eigenen Erwartungen - Aktie geht mit zweistelligem Plus aus dem Handel
SMI schliesst fester -- US-Börsen schlussendlich verhalten -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.600-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen enden mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Zahlreiche Änderungen: So hat sich das Portfolio von George Soros im ersten Quartal 2021 verändert
Credit Suisse erwägt wohl Klage gegen Softbank wegen Greensill-Fonds - CS-Aktie schliesst etwas leichter
CS-Aktie leichter: Credit Suisse wurde offenbar bereits vor einem Jahr wegen Greensill-Fonds gewarnt
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Novartis erhält erweiterte Zulassung für Cosentyx in den USA - weitere positive Daten
Lonza baut weitere Produktionslinie für Moderna in den Niederlanden - Aktien profitieren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit