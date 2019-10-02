|
02.10.2019 03:47:00
Reser's Fine Foods, Inc. Issues Recall of Limited Number of Chicken Salad items due to Ingredient Supplier Recall by Tip Top Poultry, Inc. for Possible Listeria Monocytogenes
BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reser's Fine Foods, Inc. is issuing a recall of a limited number of Chicken Salad items due to the ingredient recall by Tip Top Poultry, Inc. for possible Listeria monocytogenes. Due to the Class I recall by Tip Top Poultry, Inc., we are issuing a Class I recall for four salad items manufactured with chicken from this supplier:
UPC Number
Product Description
Size
Container Type (images included)
Use By Dates Impacted
71117.11392
White Meat Chicken Salad with Cranberries & Pecans
2/5#
Bulk Container
09/30/2019 to 10/30/2019
71117.11419
Shredded White Chicken Salad
2/5#
Bulk Container
09/29/2019 to 11/11/2019
71117.14132
Classic White Chicken Salad
2/5#
Bulk Container
10/01/2019 to 11/02/2019
71117.19008
Reser's Chicken Salad
6/12z
Small Tub + Lid
09/30/2019 to 10/31/2019
Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and still births among pregnant women.
The product was distributed to retail locations across the United States.
The problem was discovered when Tip Top Poultry, Inc. notified the USDA that multiple samples of chicken produced by Tip Top Poultry, Inc. confirmed positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes after being tested in Canada.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers who have purchased these products should not consume them; rather, they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Customers with concerns or questions may contact Reser's Help Line at 888-257-7913 Monday through Friday between the hours of 5AM and 5PM PST.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resers-fine-foods-inc-issues-recall-of-limited-number-of-chicken-salad-items-due-to-ingredient-supplier-recall-by-tip-top-poultry-inc-for-possible-listeria-monocytogenes-300929320.html
SOURCE Reser's Fine Foods
